Dudu scores, but Fluminense beats Palmeiras with a comeback at Maracanã

Duel at Maracanã was busy and featured two goals from Yago Felipe

In a duel valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian championship, O Fluminense got a big comeback and won the palm trees for 2 to 1 this Sunday night, at Maracanã.

Dudu opened the scoring in the 28th minute of the first half with a firecracker from outside the area that found the angle of Fluminense’s goal.

Fluminense reached an equalizer in the first minute of the second half, with Yago Felipe, who risked a shot from outside the area and had a deflection that “killed” Weverton on the move.

Yago Felipe, again kicking from outside the area, at 43 minutes into the second half, scored Flu’s second goal this Sunday.

The result interrupts a streak of six consecutive victories by Abel Ferreira’s team in the season.

Dudu ended up being sent off in stoppage time after fighting back a foul he suffered by Samuel Xavier.

Championship situation

Thus, Palmeiras is at 58 points and is in third place in the Brasileirão, preparing for the final of the liberators, on the 27th, broadcast by Fox Sports and by ESPN on Star+.

Fluminense, on the other hand, goes to 45 points and rises to eighth position, consolidating in the fight for a spot in Libertadores.

bullshit after the final whistle

After the final whistle, Deyverson went to plead with Samuel Xavier, and an all-out brawl broke out on the field.

Deyverson and David Braz were booked, while Fred was sent off for the incident.

upcoming games

In the next round, Palmeiras will face São Paulo, at the Allianz Parque stadium, on Wednesday, at 20:30 (Brasilia).

Fluminense takes on Juventude, away from home, also on Wednesday at 20:30.

Datasheet

Fluminense 2 x 1 Palm Trees

GOALS: Dudu (PAL); Yago Felipe 2x (FLU)

PALM TREES: Weverton; Mayke (Boy), Kuscevic, Luan and Victor Luis; Felipe Melo (Danilo Barbosa), Zé Rafael (Danilo), Gustavo Scarpa (Scarpa), Dudu and Raphael Veiga (Breno Lopes); Ron. Technician: Abel Ferreira

FLUMINASE: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Luccas Claro, David Braz and Marlon; Yago Felipe, Martinelli (Cazares) and Wellington (Nonato); Caio Paulista (Lucca), Arias (Gabriel Teixeira) and Fred (John Kennedy). Technician: Mark.