Dynho Alves is the winner of the Fire Trial

Sunday is great for Dynho Alves. That’s because the funkeiro was the winner of the Fire Test in ‘The Farm 13‘. In the dispute, he had the help of MC GUI, and faced Solange Gomes, who was helped by Bil Araújo, and Marina Ferrari, who had the help of Mileide Mihaile.

With the defeat, Solange and Marina went straight to the stalls and pulled in two pawns, Dayane Mello, who was involved in some controversy recently, and MC Gui.

It is worth remembering that Adriane Galisteu had already announced that in the Power of Red Flame the worker will be able to choose a member of the Roça, who cannot be vetoed in the Farmer’s Test.

With the victory, in addition to the Red Flame, Dynho will also have the Power of the Yellow Flame, but this will only be revealed on the day of formation of the Roça.

On occasion, he will have to choose which power he will have and which one he will give to another pawn.

