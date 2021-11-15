Dynho wins Trial of Fire in The Farm 13; know who went to the bay · TV News

Dynho Alves won the Fire Test this Sunday (14) and conquered the power of the red flame in A Fazenda 13. The dancer won the dispute against Solange Gomes and Marina Ferrari. With the defeat, the people went straight to the stall.

In the less privileged installation of the reality series by Record, they will have the company of MC Gui and Dayane Mello. The funkeiro was pulled into the stall by Marina, while the model was chosen by Solange.

This week, the winner of the red flame will have the power to select a pawn to not be banned from the farmer’s test. In other words, the one chosen by Dynho is already guaranteed to dispute immunity and the power to send a person to the countryside.

Moments before the Fire Test, presenter Adriane Galisteu revealed another surprise to the participants: in addition to the red flame, the winner would also gain the power of the yellow flame. This one, however, will only be revealed on the day of formation of the garden.

The definition of the trio that would compete in the Fire Test was carried out by drawing lots. After being selected, participants should choose a pawn to assist during the dynamic. Dynho called MC Gui, while Solange Gomes and Marina Ferrari stayed respectively with Arcrebiano de Araújo and Mileide Mihaile.

Check out some moments from the Fire Test of the week below: