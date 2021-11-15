Embezzler deceived SPFC and young people with football career dream

Responsible for brokering the R$ 5 million agreement between São Paulo and the insurance company iSure, in 2020, Lucas Jeronymo de Moraes is involved in several scams, including deceiving players with the promise of building a career in football and acting in Europe. Report presented today by “Fantástico” revealed details about how he applied his scams.

Lucas Jeronymo de Moraes used to approach the families of young football promises to promise a new reality. However, this had costs, such as: transport, maintenance, documentation and other expenses, which were around R$ 70 thousand. This value was with the swindler, who used to post photos alongside players and in luxurious environments.

In a note sent to the program, São Paulo confirmed that it had been contacted by the swindler, who introduced himself as a subordinate of iSure, but stated that the agreement was signed by the previous management of the club. The insurance company, which printed the club’s shirt in three games, said that the partnership was made impossible by Lucas’ actions and that it “trusts a fair conclusion for the injured parties”.

The list of victims of the soccer swindler also includes women who accuse him of manipulation to obtain money using stories about health problems with family members. Player Augusto Recife, 38, was the victim of one of the scams. “He said that he worked with a group of investors, that the people were from São Paulo, from São Caetano, a bus company. He said that the people had a lot of money, that they were investing heavily in the club. But it was all a lie,” he said to the program.

According to the report, Lucas responds to about 30 cases. To the program, he said that he would not talk about the subjects, after all, they run in secrecy of justice. “I don’t talk about it, about the company. I don’t talk about the process, mainly because I’m sure it runs in secrecy from the courts. They are untruths. It’s up to the court to state who is right, who is wrong. And I certainly have nothing to do with it. with this football issue. I’m not part of it anymore. I’ve never been part of it.”