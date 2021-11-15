Endangered salamander goes viral via video in which it changes color; see – 11/14/2021

A salamander named Cheese went viral in a video posted on Instagram. In it, it is possible to see the animal, which is of a species called axolotl, look directly at the camera and change the colors of its gills from orange to purple in a few seconds.

The video was posted by an Instagram influencer named Emily (@emilywithanimals), who often posts videos and other content with her pets.

Since it was shared, the video starring Cheese has gone viral on Instagram, amassing over 600,000 likes and over 1 million views.

The axolotl, an amphibian native to Mexico City’s lakes, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, is nearly extinct in the wild — largely because of the proliferation of invasive fish species and water pollution in the city’s busy canals.

Some species transform into land-dwelling salamanders, losing their tadpole-like tails and head gills. Axolotles have been studied by scientists for their regeneration power. Additionally, it may help researchers unlock the key to cancer immunity.

And that’s not all. Axolotls have been used in Mexico as a remedy for some conditions associated with pregnancy, weakness and respiratory ailments.

A group of nuns in Patzcuaro, Mexico, legally create a species of axolotl, whose scientific name is Ambystoma dumeriii, and uses the animals as an ingredient in a cough syrup, although traditionally they were consumed as part of a broth.