Enderson praises organization and says: ‘Botafogo is gigantic, one of the pillars of Brazilian football, it needs to rescue it’

Enderson Moreira took the Botafogo in 14th place in Serie B, arrived under suspicion and with the team in bad shape. In an impressive recovery campaign, he took the team to the top positions, is close to rising and the title. Access can be gained this Monday, if you win the worker-PR, at the Nilton Santos Stadium.

One of those responsible for the change, coach Enderson Moreira praised Botafogo and the fans.

– I hope they can feel well represented by the team on the field, which tries to do its best. Nobody wanted the fall to happen, but if it did, the club needs to take positive things out. Botafogo is looking for another path, and this is fundamental for the club’s restructuring. This club is gigantic, it is one of the pillars of Brazilian football and it needs to rescue it. I hope the fans can really be very happy at the end of this year. And I think the achievement of Série B is very important to show that this achievement was the turning point of a new path – highlighted Enderson, to “O Globo”.

The coach recalled his arrival at Botafogo and said that he had a different impression from outside.

– When you arrive at a club like Botafogo, the objective is very clear. You have to achieve results because the pressure is enormous. But internally the atmosphere was good. The expectations and image that people have of Botafogo do not match as much as the club really is. Even with these difficulties it is an organized club. That idea of ​​a disorganized club doesn’t exist, and that made it much easier – said Enderson, who valued the formation of the cast.

– This is as important as the other things (talent, technique). It is the management of the group and how this group relates. In football, athletes are led to be very individualistic, but it is a sport that only works in the collective. I prefer to have a cast with a good understanding of the collective issue because this helps a lot in the process. In the club’s most difficult moment, they had the ability to cope, they didn’t omit themselves and the fans feel it. The first conversation in the dressing room was: “No Savior of the Homeland is coming here”. I said that all I have is a way of working and that I would need them to embrace my ideas. They tried to embrace the ideas since the first game, and are always trying to do it – he added.