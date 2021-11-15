Esquenta Black Friday: promotion of round-trip tickets on flights from Rio Branco | ac24horas.com

If we already bring you super promotions on airline tickets, imagine the month of Black Friday! After all, this is our mission: to present you with wonderful destinations, so that you can travel by plane with economy! Check out the offers this Saturday (13), valid for travel in the first quarter of 2022.

For those planning to travel in January, tickets from Rio Branco to Cruzeiro do Sul are only BRL 643 on GOL’s direct flight. In the same period, the traveler can go to São Paulo (Guarulhos) for R$1066 on a direct Latam flight, and to Rio de Janeiro (Santos Dumont Airport) for R$1058 by the same company (see the times below).

Also via Latam it is possible to reach Salvador (BA) paying R$1094 for flights in February.

For March, the highlights are flights to Manaus (AM) and Brasília (DF), whose investment will be R$753 and R$788, respectively, on GOL flights. To São Luís (MA), flying through Latam, round-trip tickets can be purchased for R$986.

Round trip airfare with taxes included – Departing from Rio Branco

PROMOTION OF TICKETS TO PORTO VELHO

And the promotions don’t stop! For those in Porto Velho (RO) and intending to go to Manaus (AM), on the direct flight from Latam, tickets are costing just R$370; for Cuiabá (MT) the price is R$767 and for São Paulo (Guarulhos) at R$856, flying by Azul. All values ​​include departure taxes.

There are also special conditions for flights in February: from Porto Velho to Belém (PA), tickets can be purchased for R$915; to Goiânia (GO) for R$962, and to Rio de Janeiro (Galeão) for R$1039. For these destinations, flights are operated by Azul.

Also with Azul, it is possible to travel in March to Brasília (DF), paying only R$710 and to Salvador, R$903.

All prices are for round-trip tickets, with departure taxes included. Please note that airlines can change the terms of the promotion at any time.

Round trip airfare with taxes included – Departing from Porto Velho

