“Eternals” is the most watched movie in American theaters

In its second running weekend, the new Marvel movie “Eternal” continues to dominate the US box office. Movie’s newest superhero adventure has grossed $27.5 million in 4,090 US theaters. Until this Sunday (14), “Eternos” surpassed the 100 million dollar mark in the US and Canada, with a total box office of 118 million dollars. Although Covid-19 gets in the way of this type of comparison, few movies surpassed $100 million in 2021.

“Eternals” was down 61 percent from its $71 million launch weekend, a drop that is on average for other Marvel releases that happened during the pandemic like “Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings”, which dropped 52% compared to the opening weekend, and “Black Widow”, which had a drop of 67%.

In Brazil, “Eternos” raised around R$ 20 million in its first week of exhibition.

Like “Eternals”, “Shang-Chi” is only shown in physical theaters, while “Black Widow” premiered at Disney + at a cost of R$69.90 in addition to monthly subscription, and on the same day it opened in theaters. – a fact that led actress Scarlett Johansson to sue the streaming platform.

Compared to recent releases in Marvel’s cinematic universe, “Eternals” did not receive the best reviews. He was the only one to receive a “rotten” rating on the review site Rotten Tomatoes, and one of the few to get an audience rating lower than an “A” on CinemaScore.