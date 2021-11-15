Eternos stays at the top of the box office in the US for 2nd week

eternal continues to dominate the North American box office in its second weekend on display, grossing another $27.5 million and taking the number one spot in the rankings.

Worldwide, the feature film directed by Chloe Zhao approaching $200 million at the box office. eternal it was also the leader in Brazil in its first weekend on display.

Meanwhile, the surprise of the week was the good collection of Clifford – The Red Dog Giant, which has grossed $22 million since its special debut on Wednesday (10), taking advantage of the American Veterans Day holiday. $16.4 million of that amount was raised over the weekend.

With these numbers, the feature was in 2nd position, beating Dune, 007: No Time to Die and Venom 2, which complete the top 5 American at the time. clifford arrives in Brazilian cinemas in December 2.

Check out the top 10 of the week in the US: