Evaristo Costa sues CNN after ‘humiliating’ dismissal – Zoeira

After being fired by CNN Brasil, Evaristo Costa decided to file a lawsuit in Civil Court against the broadcaster, with claim for indemnity. The journalist accuses the television of professional disrespect and moral and material damages, according to the portal columnist Wool.

According to the professional reported in September, he became aware of the disconnection while watching the channel’s new programming call. In vacation, Evaristo noticed that the program he presented, CNN Séries Originalis, was not on the schedule.

Evaristo Costa journalist “I called to find out the reason and was informed that he had been removed from the grid and that the company was no longer interested in my services.”

The journalist believes that the correct thing would be to have been the first to be informed of the dismissal, and considered humiliating the shape chosen by the direction for cutting. “They kicked me through the back doors,” he blurted out at the time.

Subtitle: Evaristo posted the information on Instagram Photograph: reproduction

CNN

CNN said several attempts had been made to get him to stay in the house., but he would have turned down the proposals.

According to columnist Ricardo Feltrin, Evaristo would be asking for compensation from BRL 300 thousand. The process is still at an early stage and has no scheduled date for an outcome.