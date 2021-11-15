Even on the run, gasoline is the best option in all states – Economy

main villain of October inflation, with a 3.1% jump, gasoline is still more competitive than ethanol for drivers in all states and the Federal District, according to data collected last week by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels).

According to the most recent survey by the regulatory body, released last Friday (12), the average price charged per liter of gasoline at Brazilian stations rose 0.64% last week and started to be sold for, on average, R$ 6,753.

Ethanol, in turn, also maintained the upward trajectory seen in recent weeks. With the 1.89% readjustment, a liter of fuel alcohol is sold for an average price of R$5.394.

Although ethanol costs less in all regions, the account considers that filling up with alcohol is only worth it when the value of the fuel costs less than 70% of the price charged for gasoline.

The significant difference occurs because a vehicle fueled with alcohol uses more liters to cover the same distance as a vehicle fueled with gasoline.

The calculation also allows us to state that biofuel should be avoided, mainly in Rio Grande do Sul (98%), in Roraima (95.6%), in Santa Catarina (93.2%) and in Rondônia (90.4% ). In the states, the amount charged for the two fuels is almost the same.

Owner of the greatest disparity, Rio Grande do Sul has the average price of a liter of the most expensive ethanol in Brazil (BRL 6.943) and the sixth highest for gasoline (BRL 6.943).

The difference between the amounts charged is only less than 80% in seven states: Alagoas (79.4%), Rio Grande do Norte (79.3%), Minas Gerais (78.9%), Mato Grosso (78.7% ), Pernambuco (78.4%), Paraíba (77.2%) and Goiás (73.4%).