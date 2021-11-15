Even with ex-BBBs, ‘Zig Zag’ drops in Globo’s audience and comes to fourth | Television

The “Zig Zag Arena” new game show presented by Fernanda Gentil seems not to have pleased viewers and may be giving Rede Globo a headache. This is because, the newest attraction on Sunday afternoons by the Marinho network, in addition to receiving numerous criticisms from internet users, it has also been facing a drop in ratings Sunday after Sunday.

During the episode aired this Sunday (14), Rede Globo came in fourth place in the audience, losing to SBT, Band and Record TV, according to minute-by-minute ibope data released by journalist Rick Souza, from the website TV POP. The audience of Rede Globo began to drop after the end of the “Maximum Temperature” that showed the movie “Uma Família de Dois”.

Around 2:30 pm, moments after the start of Fernanda Gentil’s program, Globo, which had a peak of 9.9 against SBT’s 6.4, with Domingo Legal by Celso Portiolli and 6.2 of the Band’s Formula 1, began to see its audience plummet.

It only took 10 minutes of showing Fernanda Gentil’s program on Globo, for the audience of the Marinho station to drop to third place. At around 2:41 pm, Celso Portiolli’s Domingo Legal had a peak of 7.3, followed by Bandeirantes with 6.9 in Formula 1, and Rede Globo appeared in third with 6.8 with its Zig Zg Arena.

At 3:07 pm, the audience dropped even more, and Globo dropped to fourth place. Celso Portiolli’s program on SBT scored 7.5, Formula 1 on Band scored 7.0, Cine Maior on Record TV scored 6.2 and Fernanda Gentil’s Zig Zag Arena appeared in fourth with 6.1.

Also according to information from journalist Rick Souza, this was the first time that Globo appeared in fourth place in Greater São Paulo, since the series “Beating Ponto”, which ended in 2011 precisely because of the terrible ratings. Remember that the data is prior.

Also according to information from the publication, Between 2:30 pm and 3:12 pm, the time when Fernanda Gentil’s program competed with the GP of the Band and the Domingo Legal of the SBT, the station used to taking first place in the audience, ‘tumbled’ to third with average of 6.9 points, against 7.3 for Portiolli and 7.0 for the race.

Netizens detonate “Zig Zag Arena”:

The debut of Zig Zag Arena, a new game show presented by Fernanda Gentil that took place on October 3rd, seems not to have pleased some internet users. The new Sunday afternoon attraction of the Marinho radio station has a series of competitions disputed by two teams that duel with each other. Fernanda Gentil is in charge of the attraction. Marco Luque, Everaldo Marques and Hortência comment on the game show games. On social networks, Internet users set off the debut of the new Gentil e compared it with Passa ou Ressa, SBT game show hosted by presenter Celso Portioli:

“This program is a copy of the bad pass or pass. In the past, Globo created the programs, currently it makes copies. Times have changed. Afterwards, Record TV is the one who copies Globo’s programs. Globo is the second largest television in the world and it didn’t need to fall into that abyss”, detonated an Internet user. “The failure of Fernanda gentili, presents a program copy of SBT, “pass or pass” , wanting some audience with a zigzag name”, opined another. “Watching the advertising advertisements I found a copy of the old pass or pass kkk”, opined another.