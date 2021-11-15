Ex-girlfriends, young players and veterans: scammer who deceived São Paulo claimed several victims | São Paulo

Lucas Jeronymo de Moraes, intermediary who generated an exchange of accusations in court between São Paulo and iSure, an insurance brokerage that, in 2020, signed a sponsorship contract with the club, but saw its brand leave the team’s shirt after only three games for not paying what was agreed, is involved in other legal problems, as revealed by the Fantastic this Sunday.

In the imbroglio between São Paulo and iSure, Lucas introduced himself as a businessman and suggested renting the broker’s brand and then closing a sponsorship contract with the club. The company then signed a brand assignment contract with Moraes for R$ 5 million, the same amount it would pay to São Paulo.

But Moraes’ coups are the most diversified, according to the report. Also in football, he cheated and took money from kids looking for space and even veterans, like Augusto Recife, a player with spells in Cruzeiro and Flamengo.

– I don’t talk about the company, about the process. I have no ties… I have nothing to do with this issue of football, with this issue of getting money, I am no longer part of it, I have never been part of it, I have never been a football player’s manager – said Moraes, found by Fantástico.

Outside football, Moraes also has coup charges. Women who had relationships with him have already filed measures against him. See the full report in the video above.