Ex of Marília Mendonça finds a declaration of love that she left: “I had never read”

Fan sent a message that Marília Mendonça posted on social media before she died; Murilo Huff was moved

the singer and songwriter Murilo Huff he vented on social networks at dawn this Monday (15th) when he recalled a statement he received from Marília Mendonça.

Father of the singer’s son, he was praised for being present in his son’s life, Leo.

“‘I’m looking forward to being with you for another 200 years.’ I have the son of the most dedicated man in the world, who manages to split up perfectly, without having to leave either side. How can I not be in love?”, wrote Marília at the time

He had never read the post and only now saw the message after being sent by a fan.

“What a beautiful thing. It wasn’t much of twitter, I’ve never read it” he declared.

REVELATIONS

Ruth Moreira, mother of Marília Mendonça, told the Fantastic this Sunday (14) that his grandson still doesn’t know about his mother’s death. In the first interview after the singer’s death, she said that the two have not yet talked about the topic. As the little one is less than two years old, he still doesn’t understand what is happening.

“He still doesn’t understand what’s going on. For him, his mother went to work, as we always told him: ‘Mother is working’. Because if he looks at her bedroom door closed, he says ‘Mommy’. He wants to go there, he wants to knock, he wants to go in. Sometimes I would go in with him, I would say: ‘Mom isn’t here, no, Mom is working”, claims.

