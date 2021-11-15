Exclusive: União Brasil’s offer to Sergio Moro

× Photo: Saulo Rolim / Sérgio Lima / Danilo Martins – Podemos

Sergio Moro (photo) has fulfilled his promise to join Podemos, which benefits enormously from the arrival of the former judge. Now the party must be able to provide the proper structure for a presidential campaign, with strong political coordination and an experienced marketing team.

For a while, the campaign’s hard core is formed only by deputy Renata Abreu, marketing consultant Fernando Vieira and Douglas Figueiredo, secretary of Planning for the legend.

It’s almost nothing, like the approximately R$ 60 million that Podemos will have for the campaign. In an interview with Papo Antagonista, senator Oriovisto Guimarães, one of the enthusiasts of Moro’s affiliation, said the party is prepared.

In the political sphere, however, there is a consensus that this “preparation” only exists in the heads of Podemos leaders, that the party does not have the support to maintain the already scarce state agreements and that the 2022 elections will be much more expensive than the election of 2018.

Without money or structure, it is difficult to convince other important names, in politics and in the market, to embark on the project. These arguments have been presented to Moro on a recurring basis, by different interlocutors, including chiefs of other parties, such as ACM Neto (DEM) and Antônio Rueda (PSL), articulators of União Brasil.

Two weeks ago, Rueda invited Moro and Renata to his house in Lago Sul. He said he was interested in supporting the former judge, as long as he joined the Union, and opened the accounts.

With a bench of 80 parliamentarians, the new party would have more than R$ 600 million to boost Moro’s campaign, in addition to more than a dozen consolidated state platforms and professional communication.

The Union already has candidates for the governments of the states of Alagoas, Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Federal District, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pernambuco, Rondônia, Santa Catarina and Tocantins.

In São Paulo, the party is expected to support Rodrigo Garcia and is still studying launching own names in Rio Grande do Sul and Amapá. In Minas Gerais, there are talks to try to remove Romeu Zema do Novo and there are those who defend inviting Deltan Dallagnol to join the Union to launch him to the government of Paraná — at Somos, the former prosecutor is destined to run for federal deputy.

The agreement would include support for Somos in expanding its parliamentary base in Congress.

Despite the generous offer, Renata didn’t agree and Moro claimed a moral commitment to Podemos.

More news