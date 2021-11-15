Expensive gasoline and high used car sales increase search for CNG and automotive maintenance – 11/13/2021 – Eduardo Sodré

Some segments of the automotive industry are not complaining about the lack of cars on the market, the increase in the price of these vehicles, or the soaring price of fuel. These are businesses linked to maintenance in general and the installation of CNG kits (natural gas for vehicles).

With the lack of brand new cars for prompt delivery due to difficulties in production lines, the used car market remains strong. The high accumulated in 2021 is 31.5% compared to the same period last year.

About 8 million units were sold between January and October, according to Fenabrave (entity that represents vehicle distributors).

If used models are sold, there is demand for inspections. The Super Visão franchise network registered a growth of 39.4% in the issuance of reports for individuals. The data refers to the accumulated between January and September 2021 compared to the same period last year.

In a statement, the company confirms that the growth is linked to the heating of the used car market. “The inspection works as a guarantor of this process, that is, the more negotiations of this type are made, the more people will need a report.”

Sectors that supply products to workshops and aftermarket are also going through a good moment due to the demand for already-run cars. According to a survey carried out by Cinau (Central de Inteligência Automotiva), of the Oficina Brasil group, the aftermarket accumulated 8.7% growth in 2021 (January to July) compared to the historical average.

Arteb, a company that produces automotive lighting systems, saw its aftermarket sales grow 113% compared to the first nine months of 2021 with the same period in 2020.

The move makes companies bet on products aimed at automotive maintenance in workshops. This is the case of the lubricant and additive manufacturer Motul, which invests in a line of engine and gearbox cleaners.

But some businesses driven by the sale of used cars also suffer from a lack of parts. At the beginning of August, 56% of the workshops interviewed by Cinau reported having difficulties in finding components – which delays the repair of cars and generates queues.

The problem also affects a segment that is also experiencing strong expansion: the conversion of cars to run on CNG (natural gas for vehicles).

According to data from Senatran (National Traffic Department), more than 160,000 installations of these kits were carried out between January and September in Brazil. The number represents an increase of 86% over the same period in 2021.

A survey carried out by HDI Seguros shows that workshops specialized in converting engines to CNG have, on average, three weeks of waiting in line in the city of São Paulo.

And this demand also moves the maintenance sector. When opting for vehicular natural gas, the driver will need to carry out annual safety inspections in specialized workshops.

“Accidents in the installed systems have evidently happened in vehicles that were not regularized or with periodic inspections up to date, in addition to not having the current Inmetro CNG safety seal”, said, in a statement, Claudio Torelli, vice president of institutional relations of Abrac (Brazilian Association of Conformity Assessment).