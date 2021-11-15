F1 boss thanks São Paulo’s “special energy” and is already thinking about 2022

São Paulo politicians and F1 chiefs met in Interlagos (Photo: Fernando Silva/Grande Prix)

F1 IN SÃO PAULO: THE WARM UP OF THE RACE | Briefing

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali did not hide the happiness of being at Interlagos this Sunday (14). At a press conference, in which the BIG PRIZE was present, he spoke about the relationship between the category and the city of São Paulo, which is named after the Brazilian GP.

“It’s a special energy, I thank you all for your collaboration this year,” said Domenicali. The boss also spoke about the process for confirming the race, which was at risk of cancellation, like the 2020 Brazil GP, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I never forgot that we had to make a very difficult decision, in July, to confirm the GP here in Interlagos and the governor [João] Dória assured us that the city would be ready to receive a large audience and, just like that, we were able to hit the nail”, completed the agent.

Stefano Domenicali has been the Formula 1 boss since the beginning of the year (Photo: Lamborghini)

The audience, estimated at 150,000 for the entire weekend in Interlagos, also won praise from Domenicali. “There is so much energy and enthusiasm around here, you can see it in every corner of the racecourse. This is Formula 1”, he commented.

Stefano also reiterated the importance of the long relationship between F1 and São Paulo, already thinking about how the 2022 event will be. In the calendar published by the category, the race will be the penultimate of the next calendar, scheduled for November 13th.

“We are always looking to the future and we are already thinking about what can be improved for the GP in 2022. Everyone who came to Interlagos was able to watch a great show and we are proud of what we are delivering after the pandemic”, he added.

O BIG PRIZE follows the São Paulo GP ‘in loco’ in Interlagos with journalists Fernando Silva and Gabriel Curty, as well as the entire team remotely. O GP also follows all weekend track activities LIVE and IN REAL TIME. The start is scheduled for 2 pm (GMT) on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton was one of the big names in this Saturday’s sprint race at Interlagos (Video: F1)

