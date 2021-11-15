F1 makes Band lead on TV, but Brazilian GP has worst audience in history

The Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix, played this Sunday (14) in Interlagos, made the Band have exceptional numbers, having even led the audience in some moments on television. However, the event held annually in the country has never had so few people attending.

According to data from Ibope and published by the TV Pop website, the 19th race of the 2021 World Cup was placed in the isolated vice-leadership in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, ensuring the best result in the competition since the sport’s debut on the network, in March of this year.

The Band scored an average of 6.9 points, with a peak of 7.9. Last Sunday (7), for example, the station’s audience at the same time was 1.9 points, with the Mexican GP.

At the same time of the race, Globo was the leader with an average of 7.7. SBT was in third place in the ranking of audiences with 6.7 points, broadcasting the Domingo Legal by Celso Portiolli and the program Eliana. Record was fourth, with a 5.1 point average, with the screening of the film “A Caminho de Casa”, at Cine Maior, and the program Hora do Faro.

