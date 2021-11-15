Fagner’s ear-pulling on Piton and Duilio’s ‘scolding’ mark the backstage of Corinthians’ victory

Last Saturday, Corinthians won three more points in the Brazilian Championship. The Parque São Jorge team defeated Cuiabá, by 3-2, to continue their quest for a spot in the G4. Last Sunday night, the club released the backstage of the triumph.

In the fifth match with the presence of the fans in Itaquera, Corinthians won the fifth victory at home. The match also had a special visit from Corinthians fighter Charles do Bronx, named the club’s ambassador in MMA, at Neo Química Arena. O my helm set aside some of the main moments for you, fan. Check out!

pre-game

“We have 20 something days to finish (the championship). It’s difficult? It is hard? Yeah, but it’s our job. And we’re going to do well and we’re going to have a put* next year. By merit! Let’s play football, cut them short. Get on their backs! I’m not telling anyone to be expelled, no. But we’re playing at our house and the game is hard and difficult, so that’s it. On the ball, in patience, calmly, hit the goal. Have the pleasure of winning, let’s not miss this pleasure“, said fitness coach Flávio de Oliveira in his traditional conversation with the players before the warm-up.

On the field, still warming up, center forward Jô also sought to motivate his teammates. “The game is intense, let’s go after the guys, advance marking. Come on, let’s go inside the guys, we’re at home, dammit. Come on, let’s put intensity into the game, let’s press“, said the shirt 77. “Girls, it’s worth it. It’s worth playing ball,” added Flávio de Oliveira.

In the dressing room, before going up to the field and officially starting the match, goalkeeper Cássio asked the squad to remember the main objective of the team during the match. “Imposition, everyone together. If we win, we already pass a position, climb up there and stay up there. It brings positive things, good things“, said the giant.

“It starts with 11, ends with 11. Another thing, gentlemen, is very important: we are going strong and we are going to compete. We put ourselves in the situation, everyone who is here, of being here in our house. Strong! Pleasure and satisfaction in playing football with our fans in our house. Let’s get out and let’s get out strong!“, completed the coach Sylvinho to his players.

just joy

After the end of the match and the victory by 3-2 guaranteed by Timão, it is possible to see technical assistant Doriva celebrating the triumph in the corridors of Neo Química Arena. In the dressing room, Cássio greets young Lucas Piton and midfielder Luan for the match. Róger Guedes is congratulated by President Duilio Monteiro Alves and by football manager Alessandro Nunes.

“Very happy (for the goal). First, thank God for honoring me and for the goals there. Once again, he blessed me. An important game, plus three points at home to move up the table. Now it’s time to rest to catch Flamengo there“, said the shirt 123 of Corinthians.

In addition to being greeted by Cássio, Sylvinho and Renato Augusto also hug Luan in Timão’s locker room. After the testimony of Róger Guedes about the match, shirt 7 is asked about the goal scored by his teammate. “You’re crazy! Great goal! Left-handed yet? It deserves too much. You are crazy“, says Luan alongside Guedes.

Importance of the match

Author of the first goal in Alvinegro, shirt 11 Giuliano also commented on Corinthians’ performance. The player highlighted the importance of Corinthians guaranteeing the three points in the duel to continue in the quest for direct classification to Libertadores.

“Happy for the goal, but happier for the result. We knew it was an important game, where we needed to win to touch the peloton up there to continue on our path, which is to get to Libertadores. We took an important step, gained a position, we are on the cake and this victory gives us confidence to continue on this beat. Congratulations to the group, who dedicated themselves to the maximum. It’s a tough game like all the others and today we deserved to win. So we left with the feeling that we played a good game and are going home to celebrate with our families,” said Giuliano.

Owner of an assist and a goal scored in the match, the highlight of the game, Renato Augusto, was not left out and also commented on the presentation of Timão last Saturday.

“I’m always happy for the goal, but I’m also always much happier for the win. There are three points that we needed to move higher and higher in the table. And we are going in pursuit of our goal, which is G6, to classify straight to Libertadores, and as much as possible. If we can move up to fifth, fourth, third position, we will be looking for it. I think the group deserves congratulations, the fans who support a lot and have been doing something different. We are very strong at home“, completed the shirt 8.

Review of the laterals

In the final stretch of the video, left-back Lucas Piton, who replaced suspended Fábio Santos, is asked about the assistance given to midfielder Giuliano to score Corinthians’ first goal. The player starts to respond, but is interrupted by Fagner shortly thereafter.

“No, no, wait a minute. You’re doing an interview for the club’s TV. Come on, speak more freely, go…”, jokes 23.

“It was an important victory for the whole group. Thank God I was able to assist” says Piton. “look at the camera man“, interrupts Fagner.

“I was able to help the team and it was very good. What are you looking at me?“, Piton asks goalkeeper Guilherme. “I’m looking to help you here, brother. Talk to me. Are you looking to the side, look at the camera“, says the archer, laughing.

Guilherme still asks Piton two questions and praises his partner. “Very good very good”. In the sequence, the camera catches Fagner doing a “plus or minus” sign.

“Scolding” from the president and words from the coach

“First, congratulations. Put* win, we play ball, we run. You make us suffer a little more than I should, but Corinthians is like that. will not change today“, said the president Duilio Monteiro Alves to the players after the duel. In addition to the representative, the coach Sylvinho also congratulated his athletes and has already motivated them to continue the team in the Brasileirão.

“Congratulations to all of you. Satisfaction for looking each other in the face. A very important victory, at a very important moment. All of you together, from the president to the last, have earned the right to play for an important place in the last five, six league games. Work, execution, sweat, tears. Rest well. Monday morning I hope you all there. Congratulations to all of you“, said Sylvinho.

President Duilio Monteiro Alves made a point of introducing the fighter Charles do Bronx to the players. The UFC lightweight champion also took the opportunity to give his words to Corinthians athletes.

“Charles came to accompany us. From now on, he will fight for Corinthians, he will also represent Corinthians in the UFC. He is a lightweight world champion and has a similar history to many of you. He’s a Corinthians fan too, he suffered and struggled all his life to get where he is. So I made a point of bringing him here today to participate in the prayer with us,” said Duilio.

“Thank you so much, really. As the president just said, you make me suffer, cry. Today I had the opportunity and the pleasure to enter that field there before you did. I got really emotional. We are real Corinthians fans so I was happy, you know? Thank you for providing me with everything you provide for us, who are Corinthians fans. For running, for sweating, for crying, for bleeding for us. And really, from the bottom of my heart i will never forget this moment here. This belt is not mine, it’s ours. Thank you so much, from the bottom of my heart“, completed Charles.

See the behind-the-scenes of Corinthians’ victory

