Fans are excluded from cruising and complain

The trip to commemorate the 6 years of marriage of Clarissa’s shopping head and her husband Paulo Costa did not turn out as expected. Fans of Zezé di Camargo and Luciano, the couple eagerly awaited the ZCL 30-year cruise, which takes place between November 14th and 17th, with destination to Búzios (RJ). However, they report that the package to travel aboard the MSC Preciosa, purchased on June 29, for the amount of R$ 13 thousand, was canceled one day before departure, a claim that was not exclusive to the couple.

in conversation with splash, Clarissa, 39, says she received the warning that she would not be able to make the dream trip during the night between November 12 and 13 — one day before the scheduled departure time. As reported by the company Promotion, responsible for the cruise, the cabin was canceled due to the “determination of maximum occupancy of ships with 75% of the passenger capacity” announced by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

In a note sent to Splash, the PromoAction confirms that 250 passengers were unable to board and had their cabins cancelled. However, the company says that it warned those who entered that “at their own risk, they could go to the Maritime Passenger Terminal Giusfredo Santini – Concais, in the Port of Santos, and wait for withdrawals”. By the time the communiqué was sent, 150 people had boarded.

A group of dozens of people complained about the cancellation at the last minute and the impossibility of boarding the cruise by Zezé di Camargo and Luciano Image: Juliana Siqueira/Personal Archive

In a group created on WhatsApp which splash had access, more than 40 people recounted their experiences last night when they tried to board, even though they were not sure it would be possible. According to reports, there were also those who discovered only when it arrived at the port of Santos (SP) — the place from which the ship would leave — that its cabin had been cancelled.

For those who tried to board, the experience was a great mismatch of information. On the one hand, PromoAção employees promised that everyone would board; on the other hand, they said they didn’t know how to proceed with someone waiting for a cabin. To increase the passengers’ frustration, the support presented by the company left a lot to be desired, according to the reports: “they only offered cookies and peanuts”.

In video sent to splash, a man rebels and starts throwing the ship company’s flags on the ground in protest.

Criteria

In a statement sent to splash, it was said that the main criterion for choosing the passengers who would have their cabin canceled would be the proximity to the port of Santos (SP). Passengers who live in Greater São Paulo were the first payers to lose their tickets, as — according to the company — they would probably not have additional losses with transport and accommodation. The same happened with the Wesley Safadão cruise (WS On Board), managed by the same company.

However, businesswoman Juliana Siqueira, 35, who lives in Itapeva, in the interior of São Paulo, also had her cabin cancelled. “We pay the hotel and return transportation”, he says. She found that she would not board when she was already on the road, on her way to the port of Santos.

Upon arriving at the place, more disappointments. “Everything was a mess. People who couldn’t find the reservation, people who checked in the suitcase, but couldn’t board and don’t even know when they’ll be able to. It was a riot,” he says.

Disappointment

In addition to dealing with the frustrated vacations, fans of Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano deal with the disappointment of experiencing the duo’s silence, which did not comment on the cancellations.

searched for splash, the staff of the singers did not comment until the publication of this matter.

Other side

The cruise season resumed last November 5th, after ANVISA decided the criteria the ships should follow, such as complete immunization of passengers and crew and negative covid-19 test.

However, according to PromoAção, there was a determination by Anvisa, on October 29, about reducing the capacity of ships to 75% during the 2021/2022 cruise liner season.

For those unable to board the cruise, the company promised that “they will be served by choosing an equivalent cabin on another vessel of the season, letter of credit for use in 2022 or, in the case of those impacted by the reduction of the ship’s capacity, refund of cabin value as soon as possible”.