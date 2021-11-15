Fans chastise GTA Trilogy with a Metacritic score of 0.5 • Eurogamer.pt

GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition is being targeted by review bombing on Metacritic and already counts an extremely low score as a result.

As of this writing, the PC, Xbox Series and PS4 versions of the trilogy have an average fan score of 0.5. The Xbox One version is even lower at 0.4. The PlayStation 5 version has 0.9.

The PC version is accumulating more negative reviews, with over 2800 reviews right now. Fans complain that there are better free mods than this definitive edition, and many bugs are being logged.

“They banned the mods, removed the original games from stores, cut a lot of music, made horrible characters, the games are buggy, it’s based on mobile ports, basically an old game with new lighting and textures lazily augmented by AI, and yes, are charging $60 for this,” says one of the most popular user reviews on Metacritic.

“Terrible edition by Rockstar. Basically an old game with some filters and tweaked controls to be sold full price. The PC version is full of bugs and doesn’t offer anything new. If you really want to buy, expect a big discount, and even so it’s still expensive,” writes another user in the review.

Did you buy GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition? What’s your experience been like so far?