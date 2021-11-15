Farewell: Valentino Rossi makes his last MotoGP race | motorcycle speed

Seven times MotoGP champion, Valentino Rossi officially said goodbye to the category this Sunday. One of the biggest and most charismatic champions of motorcycling finished in 10th place in his last race, valid for the Grand Prix of Valencia, Spain.

1 of 1 Farewell to MotoGP Valentino Rossi — Photo: Getty Farewell MotoGP Valentino Rossi — Photo: Getty

Francesco Bagnaia, from Ducati, won the race and dedicated the podium precisely to the MotoGP legend and also his mentor.

– The victory of this race is a gift for Valentino. I want to dedicate this race to him and thank him for what he has done for us at the academy – said Bagnaia.

The 42-year-old Italian, nicknamed “The Doctor”, is considered a break in the history of motorcycling. There were 26 years and nine titles of champion of the Motorbike World Championship (seven of them in the main category).

Rossi was honored not only by his fellow drivers after the race, who surrounded him on the track. Legends from other disciplines, such as tennis players Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, also vibrated with the legend on the screen set up at the GP.

Hollywood actors Tom Cruise, Chris Hemsworth and Keanu Reeves also sent messages of support for Rossi, the only rider to win titles in the 125cc, 250cc, 500cc and MotoGP categories.

Rossi took one last lap of honor, cheered by the standing crowd as fireworks dotted the sky. His team Petronas Yamaha also extolled the legend.

Still on the Valencia GP