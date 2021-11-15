‘Feeling of gratitude to life’, says Gilberto Gil after election to the Academia Brasileira de Letras | Fantastic

Gilberto Gil was elected immortal of the Academia Brasileira de Letras last Thursday (11), and in an exclusive interview he told what changes with the election, how he faces faith, how he feels when he returns to performing in Europe, and the relationship with the children and grandchildren who also got into music. See the article above.
The election took place a few days from November 20, Black Consciousness Day. Gil addressed the racial issue:
“When the Academy welcomes me, it welcomes the one it knows who it is. The appreciation I have for the black-mestizo education of Brazilian society. The problems related to this and the need to take a stand in relation to these problems, which has been a constant in my life.”
It is also my expectation, as is everyone’s, society as a whole in relation to the Academy, that it also behaves more and more towards this, right? Defending democracy, defending plurality, defending diversity, defending respect between the various layers of formation of society. I think that Brazilian society expects this type of commitment from the Academy more and more.
— Gilberto Gil, singer and immortal of ABL
At the age of 79, Gil returned to concerts and performed in Europe with his children and grandchildren. Fantástico’s presenter, Poliana Abritta, attended one of the shows in Portugal, and asked about his return to the stage:
Afraid of not being onstage again, properly, I wasn’t. But I had a certain fear of not being fully prepared to be on stage, physically, especially. The pandemic was a very stressful moment from a physical and psychological point of view for all of us, for everyone.
— Gilberto Gil, singer and immortal of ABL
