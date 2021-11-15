Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome gives discounts of up to 99% on debt

Is the name dirty? This could be your opportunity to renegotiate your debts. Serasa announced another edition of Feirão Limpa Nome. Anyone with any pending issues can use the company’s channels to negotiate and pay their debts.

In 2021, Serasa brought another novelty to Feirão Limpa Nome. In addition to discounting up to 99% off interest, fines and debt, the program offers the possibility of installment payments without additions. Another novelty that Serasa brought was the “debt aid”.

This assistance will work as a bonus for those who negotiate debts on the platform. Serasa will offer debtors R$50 in its digital portfolio. To receive the money, the person just needs to negotiate a debt with Serasa that exceeds R$200.

Negotiation

According to company information, more than 100 companies are together at this fair. All types of debts can be paid and negotiated through the platform. Customers do not need to leave their home to make the deal.

To participate there are four simple ways. The first is to download the Serasa app from the app stores. The second way is to access the Serasa website and register. Customers can also negotiate over the phone, on WhatsApp (11) 99575-2096 or 0800 591 1222.

Those who prefer to negotiate in person can go to the Post Office with their personal documents and carry out the necessary procedures. In an interview with Agência Brasil, the executive manager at Serasa, Matheus Moura, said that this is the ideal time to renegotiate debts.

“In addition to the various benefits of the fair, the debt aid is an important ally for this moment, as it is a financial incentive for the consumer to pay off one more agreement or even other types of bills, such as water, electricity, telephone, among others by Serasa’s digital wallet. It’s an opportunity to start over and we want to be part of that moment”, he explained.

Stay tuned” Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome runs until December 5th. Do not miss this opportunity.