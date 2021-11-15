Female Carioca: Botafogo thrashes Duque de Caxias 9-1 and finishes Guanabara Cup in second

O Botafogo thrashed Duque de Caxias by 9 to 1 this Sunday, at Caio Martins, and ended the Guanabara Cup of the Carioca Women’s Championship in second place, with 29 points. Flamengo got the title of the GB Cup, with 31.

The goals of the alvinegra rout were scored by Kélen (2), Mylena (2), Camila Cruz, Juliana, Laura, Laura Spenazzatto and Kamilla.

Now, the Gloriosas will face Fluminense in the semifinals of Carioca, in a single game next weekend, with an alvinegro field command. Whoever wins advances, and if there is a tie, the spot will be defined in penalties. The other semifinal will be between Flamengo and Vasco.

Check out Botafogo’s campaign in the Carioca Women’s Championship:

2/10 – Botafogo 12×0 Barcelona

9/10 – Botafogo 6×0 Cabofriense

10/13 – Botafogo 4×0 Serra Macaense

10/16 – Botafogo 5×0 Boavista

10/20 – Botafogo 10×0 Portuguese

10/23 – Botafogo (5) 1×1 (3) Vasco

10/30 – Botafogo 2×0 Bangu

3/11 – Flamengo 2×1 Botafogo

6/11 – Fluminense 0x2 Botafogo

11/10 – Botafogo 3×0 Black Pearls

11/14 – Botafogo x Duque de Caxias