Fernández’s government loses majority in the Senate in Argentina’s legislative elections | World

President Alberto Fernández suffered a major setback in Argentina’s midterm legislative elections held this Sunday (14) amid widespread dissatisfaction over high inflation and rising poverty, with his governing coalition losing control of the Senate and threatened with losing its position as the largest bloc in the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the official count, the opposition won 40.1% of the vote in the province of Buenos Aires, the country’s largest population center, while the president’s coalition won 38.4%. Together for Change also led in Santa Fé, Córdoba and the city of Buenos Aires, other districts with important electoral weight.

Participation in the election was 71%, the lowest percentage since the return of democracy.

Voters chose 127 deputies, representing half of the seats in the Chamber of Deputies, and 24 senators in eight provinces, which is a third of the Chamber.

The inauguration of the new parliamentarians is scheduled for December. It will be the first time since 1983 that Peronism will need allies to guarantee the approval of the laws sent by the Executive, according to the newspaper ‘Clarín’.

The triumph of the centre-right Together for Change coalition will mean a tough last two years in office for the president, who must deal with the acute social crisis and also seek a debt refinancing agreement with the International Monetary Fund to stabilize the economy. It can also intensify divisions within the ruling coalition.

In Argentina, the vice president also holds the position of president of the Senate. Therefore, the position is occupied by Cristina Kirchner. Currently, she manages to control, as the majority of senators are from the ruling coalition.

The result was seen as a “punishment” vote against the Fernández government for unemployment and other hardships that accompanied a 10 percent drop in the Argentine economy last year, along with continued high inflation.

More than 40% of the country’s 45 million people live in poverty, unemployment is close to 10% and inflation in October reached an annual rate of almost 42%.

María Eugenia Vidal, leader of the opposition coalition elected to the Chamber of Deputies of the city of Buenos Aires, said she was moved by the result.

“Millions of Argentines across the country said ‘enough’… They said ‘enough’ and defeated the sadness, the frustration, the anger,” Vidal said.

In a recorded message, Argentina’s president acknowledged that he had made mistakes, but said that the economy is growing about 9% this year and predicted that the 2020 loss would be offset by early 2022.

Fernández said this would end “a very difficult stage” brought about by the recession, which he attributes to his predecessor, and the coronavirus pandemic.

The government was also hampered by the perception of growing insecurity and a series of scandals, including violations by Fernández and those close to him of health restrictions in the pandemic.

He also had public run-ins with the vice president, former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. Analysts said the two politicians, who are not related, were having a difficult time.

A difficult obstacle is the need for an agreement with the IMF to refinance the debt of around US$45 billion left by the previous government, led by Mauricio Macri from 2015 to 2019.

Cristina Fernández promoted Fernández’s presidential candidacy in her successful campaign to defeat Macri in the 2019 elections, but they differ on economic policy and negotiations with the IMF.

The president defends not postponing an agreement with the IMF to calm financial markets, which would imply cuts in public spending that go against the more populist view of his vice president.