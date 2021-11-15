FGTS back to termination if I don’t use birthday loot? – Prism

Many readers adhere to the loot-birthday of FGTS without paying due attention to the rules of this modality and end up getting anxious when they realize that they may not have access to the account value in case of unfair dismissal.

This is the case of reader Gleimar, who wrote to the column with the following question: If I don’t withdraw the money from the birthday withdrawal, does it automatically return to the withdrawal withdrawal?”

Answer: No.

Once the worker has opted for the withdrawal-birthday of the FGTS, it is valid for all active and inactive accounts that the worker has and only goes back to withdrawal-withdrawal mode again (which allows the total withdrawal of the account in case of unfair dismissal) if the worker requests to return to the modality.

Otherwise, the worker will have the withdrawal-birthday option valid for all of his accounts.

Even if you ask to return to the withdrawal withdrawal, this return will only be completed after the 25th month of the request.

What will he receive while the grace period lasts?

In this case, explains Caixa Econômica, when he is dismissed, he will only have access to the 40% fine, and not to the entire amount of the FGTS account, as would happen if he were still in the withdrawal-withdrawal modality.

During the grace period of the birthday withdrawal, the worker may also make the birthday withdrawal in the following two years.

As of the 25th month, the grace period ends and the withdrawal withdrawal takes effect again.

And only from that date, if he is dismissed without just cause, will he be able to withdraw the money from the Fund, plus the fine.

How to opt for the birthday loot?

Workers can opt-in to the APP FGTS and indicate a bank account at any financial institution to receive the amount automatically.

How much can I withdraw each year?

The anniversary withdrawal allows the redemption of 50% of the Fund for those who have up to R$500 in the account, up to 5% for those who have more than R$20,000.

Anyone with a balance of up to R$500 can withdraw 50% of the FGTS amount. The percentage goes down as the amount of money increases. Look:

__________________________

