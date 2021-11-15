FIA did not see Verstappen camera to rule out investigation

Representatives of International Automobile Federation revealed that there was no analysis of the onboard images of the car from Max Verstappen before ruling out an investigation into the incident at turn 4 against Lewis Hamilton during the São Paulo GP in Formula 1.

Verstappen defended the lead in the race against Hamilton when the two met on lap 48. The seven-times champion tried to get out at the end of the opposite straight, but the red bull he braked late and, as a result, was thrown off the track, forcing Hamilton to take evasive action to avoid contact.

While the incident was “noticed” by the F1 race director, Michael Masi, shortly thereafter came the decision that an investigation would not be necessary.

But now reports are emerging that the decision was made without Masi or race control looking at onboard footage of Verstappen’s car, which could offer a better perspective of the Dutchman’s intentions.

Asked by the Motorsport.com if the FIA ​​had access to the images at the time of decision making, Masi confirmed that they did not.

“No, just the footage from the live stream. As I said earlier, that’s basically what we have access to.”

Masi also said that these images, plus material from the 360-degree cameras of both cars, would be reviewed only after the weekend.

“The front cameras, the 360 ​​degree, all the angles that we don’t have live will be downloaded and checked after the race. They haven’t been obtained at this time, but they’ve been ordered.”

Masi admits that the footage he would later review could turn out to be incontrovertible evidence if, for example, they show Verstappen putting the car in Hamilton’s direction.

“It could be, absolutely. Possibly. But no, we haven’t had access to that. And, obviously, it’s being downloaded. And as soon as the FOM gives it to us, we’ll take a look.”

let them run

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, battles with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

While Mercedes feels that Verstappen’s actions deserved a penalty by forcing Hamilton off the track, Masi disagrees. He said that he applied the F1 principle of “let them run” instead.

Asked if this showed inconsistency with other recent decisions, Masi replied: “I would disagree on the inconsistency. You have to look at it, as I have said before, judge the incident on its merits, looking at everything.”

“And let’s not forget, we have to stick to those general principles of let them run and, looking at the big picture, with the angles we had available, that philosophy was adopted.”

Asked why this philosophy was applied in this case, he said: “I think if you look at the proximity of the cars, the trajectory, where it happened, the nature of the curve… the fact that both cars went off the track, nobody missed it. position or something, that was the overview”.

When it was suggested that Hamilton could have made the turn if he hadn’t been pulled off the track by Verstappen, Masi added: “If you go in that what-if line, they were more or less side by side. everyone, it was a let-them-run situation.”

But Masi reveals that he considered giving a white-and-black warning flag to Verstappen for the incident: “It certainly crossed my mind, but then I looked a few more times and it wasn’t for that, being brutally honest.”

Shortly thereafter, Verstappen was flagged for zig zag down the back straight as he sought to rein in Hamilton’s vacuum.

“Ali was absolutely clear. It’s something we discussed last year with the drivers, at their request, it’s good to add, this zig zag on the straights. We said we would stop it.

