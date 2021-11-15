Finalists from the Euro, England and Italy can guarantee a spot in the Cup today; know what they need to go to Qatar

A near reunion takes place this Monday, 15th, in the last round of the European Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar. Euro 2020 finalists, Italy and England return to the fields in side games, looking to secure a spot for the 2022 World Cup. Euro champions, the Italians face Northern Ireland; the English, San Marino.

In Belfast, the Italian team is trying to surf in the good moment of four months ago, when it won the European tournament. After not having qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in addition to winning, to seal their passport towards Qatar in this match, Italy need to root for a stumble by Switzerland, which faces Bulgaria, also today.

In the game last Friday, 12, even at home in Rome, the team drew 1-1, with Switzerland ahead. And, in addition to two in Group C, both teams have equal campaigns throughout the European Qualifiers: four wins and three draws.





In case Italy and Switzerland prevail in their respective matches, the Italians will have to hope that the victory of the rivals was a close one, not to overcome the difference in goal difference. But if they don’t qualify today, the two can still compete for a spot in the repechage, along with 11 other teams – all runners-up in their respective groups – in March 2022.

The case of England is already a little different. For having thrashed Albania in the last game, they come with an advantage in this last round, in addition, they are leader of Group I, with 23 points – three more than the second placed, Poland.

With seven wins and two, the English have the numbers in their favor, as San Marino has lost all nine games it has played so far.