Find out about the prices of gasoline and gas cylinders in ES

The most recent survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) revealed what consumers already feel in their pockets. Fuel values ​​continue to rise, whether for the car or for the kitchen.

According to data collected between the 7th and 13th of November, the value of cooking gas is already found for up to R$110 in Grande Vitória. Additivated gasoline, on the other hand, is sold at surveyed stations for up to R$ 7.29.

The value of the gas cylinder is researched at 87 retail outlets, spread over seven municipalities in Espírito Santo. The average sale price of the product to Espírito Santo varies from R$89 to R$105.

The most affordable value is found in Cariacica. At one of the points of sale, the 13-kilogram gas cylinder is sold for R$ 80. In Vitória, the highest value of the product was found, sold for R$ 110. See the full table:

When it comes to the value of additive gasoline, the lowest value is also found in Cariacica, where it is sold for R$ 6.62. The highest value is found in Vila Velha. At one of the gas stations in the city of Canela-Verde, the fuel is sold for R$7.29.

The survey regarding gasoline is carried out at 77 gas stations in the seven municipalities. See the survey:

Regular gasoline, on the other hand, is found at the cheapest price, R$ 6.62, in Cariacica, Guarapari and Vila Velha. The highest price is at a gas station in Linhares, where it is sold for up to R$ 7.09.

In Brazil, the price of gasoline is already close to R$ 8

In addition to the South Region, some gas stations in the Southeast region register a liter of gasoline at R$ 7,999 in the last week, expanding the rise in the country’s largest market, according to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP).

The average price of a liter of gasoline in the week from 7 to 13 was R$ 6.753, 0.6% more expensive than in the previous week. The lowest price was found in the Southeast, at R$ 5,259.

Cooking gas continues to cost R$140 in the Midwest, and the average price this week remained at R$102.52 for the 13-kilogram cylinder.