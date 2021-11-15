Find out how Marília Mendonça’s son reacts to the singer’s death

Mother of Marília Mendonça, Ruth Moreira spoke about the singer’s death in her first interview after the plane crash that took place just over a week ago. “I said goodbye to her before she went to the airport. I said ‘I love you’ because I always do that with my kids because I know that one day could be her last,” she said, with tears in her eyes, in an interview with “Fantastic “.

Ruth revealed that she spoke with her brother, Abicieli Silveira Dias, who was also on the aircraft, a few minutes before the fatal accident. “I texted my brother and they were still flying. He replied that they were almost there. I went upstairs. [para o andar de cima da casa] and the plane crashed,” he lamented.

The news of the artist’s death came after Marília Mendonça’s advisors received the information that despite the accident, everyone had been taken to the hospital alive. At this point, a pastor from the church that Ruth attends came to her house and it was up to her to reveal what had actually happened. “I felt sick, even with all this strength I passed out. I think if I’ve never had a worst day in my life, it has arrived. It was a moment of great pain”, he lamented. But then he said: “Then it passes and the nostalgia will remain”.

“When I found out I didn’t know what to do. I lost my senses,” said Gustavo, the artist’s brother, who also participated in the chat. “I don’t think I’ll ever talk to her again,” he blurted out, moved. “It hurts. If I knew it was a goodbye I would have hugged her more, kissed her more,” added Ruth, who had her birthday the day before her daughter’s death.

Marília Mendonça’s son reacts when he sees his mother’s bedroom closed

With less than 2 years of age, Léo, son of Marília Mendonça, is still too young to understand all this fatality. “He still doesn’t understand, for him the mother went to work”, delivered the maternal grandmother. Ruth said that the boy reacts when he sees Marília’s bedroom door closed. “He wants to knock, he wants to go there, he says ‘Mommy’. Then I say she’s not there, that she’s working,” he assumed.

The countryman’s brother revealed how they intend to talk about the mother’s death with the boy. “To tell him, we are going to say that she became a little star, we are going to say that she was the queen of Brazil”, he warned. But he assured that this will take some time.

Just as it was when Marília was alive, Léo will continue to live in his mother’s house and his father, Murilo Huff, will have shared custody. “We are family and we are going to raise Léo in this climate here,” said the grandmother, hugging the singer. “In a climate of peace and love because he’s going to need us a lot,” he explained.

The boy, by the way, has been the strength Ruth needs to go on without her daughter. “I cried a lot for two days, then no more. I have my grandson, if he sees me crying he will despair,” he confirmed. And he detailed: “In the first few days I cried, howled inside. Then I washed my eyes and came to play with him, sing his songs”.