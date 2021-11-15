Find out how much Fernanda Montenegro and Gilberto Gil will earn at ABL – Famous

Fernanda Montenegro

and

Gilberto Gil

are the newest immortals of

GLA

(

Brazilian Academy of Letters

). The actress and singer-songwriter will be sworn in on chairs 17 and 20, respectively, in March

2022

, and will receive a fixed salary and weekly fees for participating in events.

According to the information on the portal

UOL TAB

, if they compare to the commitments of the

Academy

, the earnings of

Fernanda

and

Gilberto

can exceed R$ 10 thousand per month.

It is noteworthy that the members of the

GLA

meet twice a week. However, due to the pandemic of

Covid-19

, the meetings were suspended, however, they recently took place again in virtual format.

Each immortal receives, as salary, R$ 3 thousand per month and some more “cachs” for the weekly attendance. Whoever goes to tea on Tuesdays earns R$800. Attendance at the Thursday meeting guarantees another R$1,000. Thus, a member who participates in all meetings — in a month with four Tuesdays and Thursdays — can exceed R$ 10 thousand a month.

In addition to the meetings, members participate in debates and lectures on various artistic and literary topics.

the elections of

Montenegro

it’s from

Gil

were the first after the resumption of in-person activities.

There are still three more names to be chosen by the end of this year to close the total number of immortals in the

GLA

.