Find out how much Gilberto Gil and Fernanda Montenegro will earn at ABL

After being elected immortal in the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), the singer Gilberto Gil, 79 years old, and the actress Fernanda Montenegro, 92, will be sworn in in chairs 17 and 20, respectively, in March 2022, and will start receiving a fixed salary and fees for participating in events.

Each ABL immortal receives a fixed salary of R$3,000 and the amount can be increased with participation in specific events and activities. Among the activities of the week, those who go to tea on Tuesdays earn R$800 and those who attend meetings on Thursdays can earn another R$1,000. So, participating only in these monthly meetings, a member can earn more than R$ 10 thousand monthly. The information is from the UOL portal.

In addition, being present at debates and lectures on various artistic and literary topics also favors the monthly income of immortals. The actress and singer, recognized nationally, were the first chosen to compose the ABL after its stoppage due to the pandemic.

still missing three names be chosen by the end of the year to close the total number of ABL members.

