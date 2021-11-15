find out what it is for, its contraindications and how to use

This Monday, November 15th, Casa &Agro, from the Tecno Notícias website, brings you a guide about the balm, whose scientific name is Sedum dendroideum. This is a succulent plant that has highly medicinal properties. However, be aware that it grows well in sandy soils, which can be enriched with humus and receive full sun or even half shade.

O balm it is sensitive to waterlogging and resistant to drought, also withstanding frost. However, it can be planted through the cuttings of its branches, leaves and shoots. However, be aware that it has medicinal properties that help fight some illnesses.

What is the balm for?

So, check out some of the uses of this plant below.

Fights inflammation and reduces pain

Among the compounds of this plant is a property responsible for its medicinal use. As such, it has anti-inflammatory properties that fight inflammation. In addition, it is also able to reduce pain.

treats gastric disorders

The juice of its leaves is used in traditional Brazilian medicine to help treat gastric and inflammatory disorders. Therefore, the balm relieves gastric pain.

It is a great ally of diabetics

This plant is able to reduce blood glucose in diabetics. This is due to the plant’s ability to stimulate the use of glucose by the liver.

Discover how to use the balm

Its use can be both internal and external, depending on the situation. In external use, it is usually macerated until it becomes a paste, which can be applied to the affected area. Inside, it can be consumed raw, in salads or even as tea. However, its raw consumption is what has a greater use of nutrients.

A very practical way to consume it is through its tea. Infuse 6 leaves of the plant with hot water for about 15 minutes, strain and drink!

Check out what are your contraindications

This plant has no contraindications reported by researchers and nutritionists. Anyway, avoid consuming more than 10 leaves of this plant, as it can cause intestinal discomfort and even diarrhea. However, do not forget that the use of balm can be a complementary treatment to medical treatment. But, do not hesitate to seek medical help in more serious cases.

In conclusion, the balm is a succulent that brings many health benefits due to its medicinal properties. However, remember that to obtain greater benefits, your consumption will need to take place in a regular and balanced way.

