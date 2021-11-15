First death related to the Cumbre Vieja volcano recorded in the Canary Islands

LA PALMA — Officials on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, this Saturday recorded the first death related to the Cumbre Vieja volcano, whose eruption began on 19 September. The victim is a 72-year-old elderly man.

According to the newspaper El País, the man had received authorization to participate in an ash-cleaning job. He disappeared on Friday, when, at the end of the task, he did not leave the place with the group that accompanied him. The body was found this morning in a house in the Corazoncillo neighborhood, on the border between the municipalities of Los Llanos de Aridane and El Paso.

The initial suspicion is that the elderly person fell from the roof while removing the material left by the volcano, but the case is still to be investigated. Miguel Ángel Morcuende, technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), reiterated in an interview that it will be necessary to wait for an autopsy to certify the cause of death, but “the hypothesis that the elderly person has died is not excluded” “asphyxiated by being buried by the ashes of the roof” from which he fell.

“There are professionals working on cleaning tasks all the time, but of course it’s not enough, and of course there are many residents who want to clean their roofs. It can be done, but following protocols,” he said.

In a statement, Pevolca stressed that it has established rules and protocols for residents to carry out house cleaning.

“We reiterate the established rules for cleaning the houses. Residents must only access the exclusion zones within the established protocol: only clean the passable roofs to remove the ashes and always with the appropriate self-protection measures”.

The mayor of El Paso, Sergio Rodríguez, told EFE that, as far as he knows, the deceased is the owner of the house where he was found, and indicated that the roofs in that area underwent cleaning a few days ago. Rodríguez also stated that the teams of volunteers who clean the ash are usually made up of groups of four or five people, including the owners of the houses.