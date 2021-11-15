First YouTube video updated to protest end of ‘dislikes’

Recently, YouTube began to hide the amount of dislikes a video received. Although the change was well received by the public, not everyone liked it. And now the first video uploaded to the video platform has been updated with a protest against the change.

“Me at the zoo” (‘Me at the zoo’) is a short video uploaded on April 23, 2005 to YouTube. The author, Jawed Karim, is considered one of the platform’s co-founders – although he points out that he was never an employee, but an advisor. Years away from the platform’s operations, Karim decided to use the historical record of a visit to the zoo to challenge YouTube’s change.

“When every YouTuber agrees that removing dislikes is a stupid idea, it probably is. Try again, YouTube”, now says the description of the video. Before changing it, Karim went to Reddit to announce that he would make the change.

Although Karim claims that “every YouTuber agrees” with his position, that’s not quite the case: many small creators welcomed the change. YouTube claims the change was made to prevent users from not watching a video due to the number of dislikes.

“We’ve heard directly from smaller breeders and those just starting out that they are unfairly targeted for this behavior – and our experiment has confirmed that this occurs to a greater extent in smaller channels,” the platform said.

The metrics can still be checked by the creators responsible for uploading the video, but it can no longer be seen by the general public.

This was not the first time that Karim used the video in question to make his disagreements with the platform changes clear: in 2013 he updated the description of “Me at the zoo” to question the mandatory use of an account for the deceased social network Google+ for anyone wanting to leave comments on YouTube.

