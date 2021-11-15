Flamengo has a 4% chance of winning the title, and Atlético-MG has 95%; Chapecoense is demoted | brazilian series a

Dreaming costs nothing, and Flamengo continues to stick to mathematics to believe in the Brasileirão title. With a 4-0 rout over São Paulo, Rubro-Negro had a 4% chance of being champion – at the end of the last round, they were 2%.
Atlético-MG, however, continues to run as the great favorite for the cup. Even without acting on the weekend – the game against Bahia was postponed to December 2 -, Galo has a 95% chance. Palmeiras, on the other hand, defeated by Fluminense by 2-1, now has only 1%.
The projections are from the Infobola website, by mathematician Tristão Garcia.
Bruno Henrique and Gabigol celebrate goal against São Paulo; after winning, Flamengo had a 4% chance of winning the title — Photo: Guilherme Drovas/AGIF
On the opposite side of the table, the 32nd round of Serie A mathematically confirmed Chapecoense’s relegation; defeated by Juventude 2-0 this Sunday, Chape reached 100% risk of falling, no longer saved and will dispute Serie B in 2022.
If only Galo, Flamengo and Palmeiras are in the fight for the title, in the fight against sticking there are 10 clubs: Grêmio, Sport, Juventude, Bahia, São Paulo, Atlético-GO, Cuiabá, Santos, Athletico-PR and Ceará.
Chapecoense loses from Juventude and is relegated to Serie B — Photo: Gabriel Tadiotto/EC Juventude
Among the most serious cases is Grêmio, which lost again, this time to América-MG, by 3 to 1. Tricolor has a 92% risk of relegation. Sport, which won 2 to 1 from Ceará, has 98% and is very close to Serie B. Juventude appears with 33%, and Bahia, with 18%.
Defeated in the middle of Morumbi by Flamengo, São Paulo, which has a game more than most competitors (32 against 31), saw its risk of falling almost triple and rise from 7% to 19% this Sunday.
- 1st) Atlético-MG: 95% (68 points)
- 2nd) Flemish: 4% (60 points)
- 3rd) Palm trees: 1% (58 points)
- 20th) Chapecoense: 100% (15 points)
- 19th) Guild: 92% (29 points)
- 18th) Sport: 98% (30 points)
- 17th) Youth: 33% (36 points)
- 16th) Bahia: 18% (36 points)
- 15th) São Paulo: 19% (38 points)
- 14th) Atlético-GO: 9% (38 points)
- 13th) Cuiabá: 13% (39 points)
- 12th) Saints: 12% (39 points)
- 11th) Athletico-PR: 3% (41 points)
- 10th) Ceará: 3% (42 points)
- 1st) Atlético-MG: 100% (68 points)
- 2nd) Flemish: 99% (60 points)
- 3rd Palm Trees: 99% (58 points)
- 4th) Corinthians: 33% (50 points)
- 5th) Fortaleza: 31% (49 points)
- 6th) Bragantino: 27% (52 points)
- 7th) International: 7% (47 points)
- 8th) Fluminense: 2% (45 points)
- 9th) America-MG: 2% (44 points)