Flamengo rout prevents Atlético’s possible early title on the 20th – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish Flamengo gave no chances to São Paulo in the middle of Morumbi and won 4-0

Flamengo’s 4-0 rout over São Paulo this Sunday (14), at Morumbi, ends the chances of Atlético being mathematically champion of the Brasileirão on the 20th, when they host Juventude, at 7pm, at Mineirão, for the 34th round of competition.

On the same day, his cup competitors, Palmeiras and Flamengo, also enter the field. The people from São Paulo face Fortaleza, at the same time, at Castelão. The red-black from Rio de Janeiro will go to Beira-Rio to play against Internacional, at 9.30 pm.

In addition to losing the vice-leadership to Flamengo, Palmeiras practically left the fight for the title with a defeat by 2-1, in turn, to Fluminense, this Sunday night, at Maracanã.

With this result in Rio de Janeiro, Porco, losing one of the two matches they will have this week, because before facing Fortaleza they will play the derby against São Paulo, on Wednesday (17), at 20:30, at Allianz Parque, could reach a maximum of 73 points.

Overtaking Athletico-PR on Tuesday (16), at 4 pm, at Arena do Baixada, and Juventude, on the 20th, at Mineirão, Galo has already reached 74 points and keeps Palmeiras from the fight for the cup.

With this scenario, the only athletic opponent is Flamengo. Even if the rubro-negro loses their two games this week – on Wednesday they host Corinthians, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã – they can still reach 75 points, but for that they will have to win the five games they have left. And hope for Galo to lose the five that he will still play.

Thus, the most recent possibility of guaranteeing the cup becomes the direct confrontation against Palmeiras, on November 23, at 7 pm, at Allianz Parque.

With a Flamengo victory against Corinthians or Internacional, if Galo defeats Hurricane and Juventude, a round must be postponed and the cup can be secured on Sunday, 28th, against Fluminense, in a match that will be at 4pm, at Mineirão.