Flamengo takes advantage of the Brazilian and wins options for the final of the Libertadores – 11/15/2021

With eight points away with only seven games left for the end of the Brasileirão, Flamengo takes advantage of the tournament to arrive packed in the final of the Libertadores, on the 27th. Coach Renato Gaúcho has been making changes in the team and found good options to build the team which will start the match against Palmeiras in Montevideo (URU).

In the last two games of the tournament, Rubro-Negro scored seven goals (three against Bahia and four against São Paulo) and didn’t concede any. The football presented also rose in production and left the crowd again for the most important decision of the year.

The first alternative found is already in the goal. While Diego Alves makes sure work, Hugo regains his rhythm in the game. The archer has not played two games in a row since March when playing for the Campeonato Carioca. When he was required in the last matches, he appeared well and helped the team not to be leaked on both occasions.

Like Diego Alves, Filipe Luís also carries out specific preparation. With that, the left flank had Ramon in the starting lineup against Bahia and Renê, who also came in against Esquadrão de Aço, won a chance to start the match against São Paulo.

“The important thing is that we have three great full-backs. Renê is a great player. It’s about following our schedule. I can’t just stick with Ramon. Filipe Luis is in the medical department, we hope he can come back as soon as possible. But , if it doesn’t happen, we have to have plans A, B and C. I have to have Renê also with the rhythm of the game, I don’t know what will happen on the 27th. Renê played very well [contra o São Paulo]. I’m sure whoever gets in will do the job,” said the coach.

In defense, Rodrigo Caio and David Luiz were holders against Tricolor Paulista, but at half time the captain had already changed the two, possibly due to injury. Bruno Viana entered again and pleased. Gustavo Henrique, who had started on Thursday (11), also had a safe performance on Sunday (14).

In the middle, in addition to having Arão, Diego and Thiago Maia to help in contention, who has been changing his title, Piris da Mota, who spent almost four months without defending Fla, entered both matches and also gained physical conditioning. To complete, Andreas Pereira is also looking for his space in midfield, being able to play more advanced or behind.

To complete and increase the range of options, Michael is going through a great phase and is the current top scorer of the Brasileirão, with 13 goals scored. As Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol and Bruno Henrique are almost indisputable holders, that’s why Renato Gaúcho will need to find a space to fit Uruguayan Arrascaeta, who is also improving his fitness.

“We hope a lot for Arrascaeta to recover too, and that’s the coach’s headache. It’s better to have doubts about choosing the team than not having options. Like Michael, other players are climbing in production at the right time. we have other games at the Brazilian Nationals to watch other things and keep fighting for the title,” added Renato.

On Wednesday (17), at 9.30 pm, Flamengo will have more chance to keep the momentum going and rotate the squad to reach the top of the Libertadores final. The team from Rio receives Corinthians in a match for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão.