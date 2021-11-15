Focus on the final? Possibility of a reserve team from Hurricane does not elude Dodô at Atlético-MG: “Trap” | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG finalizes, this Monday, the preparation for the duel against Athletico, this Tuesday, at 4 pm, at Arena da Baixada. A dangerous game, according to Dodô, who will substitute for Guilherme Arana, suspended for the third yellow card.

That’s because it is not yet officially known if Athletico will send their best to the field, since next weekend they will dispute the final of the Sudamericana, in a single game against Bragantino. Situation characterized by Dodô as a trap

“I think it could be very dangerous for us. It could be a trap for our team. If we think that Athletico will enter thinking about the final, it would be a big mistake”

Dodô also points out that the very lack of information about the opponent’s starting lineup and the synthetic turf are difficulties for Galo in Tuesday’s duel.

– I agree (the lack of information makes it difficult). It’s a tough game, a very tough field to play, where they’ve had a lot of success in the last few years. I think it makes it a little difficult for you not to have so much information, but we have focused on preparing our team, thinking about knowing what to do in order to play a good game there in Curitiba.

Even if Athletico enters with the mixed or reserve team, Dodô preaches respect, due to the campaigns in the Sudamericana and also in the Copa do Brasil, where he will dispute the title against Galo himself. The clashes will be in December.

– It would be a mistake on our part to underestimate an opponent who has been having a very good year, in the Sudamericana final, the Copa do Brasil final, an opponent that has its merits. I’m sure he’ll play against us there to win this game at home too – he analyzed.

Still in Belo Horizonte, Galo performs the last training session this Monday afternoon. The club will travel still on Monday, with a scheduled arrival in Curitiba around 17:00. The match between Atlético x Athletico-PR will be broadcast by Globo (for the state of Minas Geras).