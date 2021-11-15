For the 1st time, NATO’s contract for the use of the large Antonov 124 is signed for 5 years

Antonov An-124





The Ukrainian Antonov Company announced last Friday, November 12, that it has renewed its contract with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) regarding the use of the AN-124-100 Ruslans aircraft in the program Strategic Airlift International Solution – SALIS.

According to the giant Ukrainian state-owned company, the renewal event confirms that NATO has appreciated the high level of services provided by the company with its large AN-124 freighters, the second largest model in the world in capacity to transport large-volume cargoes or great concentrated weight.

Ukraine and NATO have been cooperating under the SALIS program for nearly 16 years, since January 2006. During this period, the Antonov Company provided strategic airlift in the interest of NATO and the European Union (EU).

Two AN-124-100 are constantly available on the contract, and additional aircraft are provided upon request. The legendary AN-22 Antei (largest turboprop plane in the world) and AN-225 Mriya (largest plane in the world) are also used to carry out some missions through the program.

Antonov AN-22 – Image: Vasiliy Koba / CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons

Antonov AN-225 – Image: Antonov Airlines, via YouTube





Five years

The standard contract term was extended from time to time by two or three years. During a long-term fruitful cooperation, NATO and EU countries have ensured that Antonov Company has been a highly qualified and reliable partner. So, after negotiations, this year, for the first time, the contract was signed for five years.

Prior to the signing of the agreement, the conference on the implementation of the SALIS program was held from 29 to 30 September 2021 in Prague, Czech Republic. The meeting was organized by NSPA with the aim of summarizing the results of the three-year operating contract between NSPA, Antonov Logistics SALIS GmbH (ALS) and Antonov Company, as well as discussing the signing of the new five-year contract.

An important part of Antonov’s participation was the pronouncement “Efficiency of transport and cargo aircraft – perspectives from Antonov”, carried out by the General Director of the Company. He emphasized that Antonov’s aircraft have sufficient lifespan to carry out missions under the SALIS program over the next five years and spoke about the company’s abilities to provide further extension of the aircraft’s lifespan for more than 15 years.

Antonov information

