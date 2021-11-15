Forecasts for each sign of the zodiac from November 15th to 19th, 2021 – Metro World News Brasil

Another week has arrived and surprises may move the days of November 2021! Here you can check the weekly horoscope, with predictions for all Zodiac signs.

Check out everything that can happen from November 15th to 19th, 2021:

Aries

This is the beginning of a period of positive energies that will reach your life without limits and that you must channel to be beneficial to your work and personal life. In love, it is necessary to fight for a more positive relationship.

You earn extra money with a payment on a debt from the past, learn to save for the future.

A new opportunity for professional projects will come to you, just try to do them with discretion so as not to attract envy or bad vibes from negative people.

Your lucky numbers are 9, 21 and 33. Your best day will be Wednesday and the color that will attract positivity is deep blue.

Bull

The opportunity to reinvent yourself at work and in business increases. Remember not to pass up this good luck to do whatever you have in mind. You earn extra money from a sale; just make sure all papers are in order.

This week is going to be a little negative on love issues due to betrayals or you will realize who is really on your side. It’s important to speak clearly and come to a good deal to end a relationship.

You are invited or plan a trip. Beware of silent illnesses, it’s better to go to a doctor to clear up your doubts. It is very important to continue the studies and objectives. Your best day on Friday. Your lucky numbers 00 and 06. Your color is green.

Twins

A busy week awaits in terms of work, so it’s best to be positive-minded so you can be good. Your sign has the gift of being able to communicate as well as the spiritual, which helps you to grow even more.

Beware of overspending. Be careful with credits, sooner or later you will have to pay it off, so pay attention to your income and don’t buy things you don’t need.

In love you will continue to conquer, but nothing stable. The next few days are for fun as true love arrives. Your lucky numbers for this week will be 3, 27, and 60. Your magic day is Thursday. Your lucky colors are yellow and black.

Cancer

This week the energies will focus on an issue of work and new businesses that help economic improvement. A pleasant surprise arrives and it may be about a legal issue.

This moment will be very decisive in terms of the relationship and you will start to mature to know what you want for your future.

A trip will be very pleasant and will fill you with good energy. Be careful at work because there will be gossip around you; try not to argue or try to know everything that happens.

You will have the triumph. Don’t neglect your self-esteem and health. Your best day will be Monday. Your lucky numbers 17 and 23. Your powerful colors are white and silver.

Check out more:

Lion

You get a boost for success that will increase. In new businesses, important meetings come to sign contracts.

Love life will make you smile in a very positive way again, just try not to be so talkative so that you don’t load up with the negative energies of envious people.

It’s time to be someone in life, so study and get ready to reach your goals. An invitation to a business or sales opportunity arises; this will work especially around Christmas time.

Beware of excess food, alcohol and addictions that can make you feel unhealthy physically or mentally. Desire increases. Your best day is Sunday and your lucky numbers are 2 and 19. The power color is orange and blue.

Virgin

It will be a few days of very deep transformations and a radical change for the better. It’s time to finally get over those moments of anguish and pain that were happening.

You will want to try new situations in your love life. It’s time to feel full in your love life and leave in the past what was bad for your heart.

It will be days of learning to control your negativity. Avoid getting angry and think before acting. You receive an important invitation in your professional life.

Sometimes you feel very used by the people around you, remember that it’s better to have few friends, but true ones. Your lucky day is Wednesday. Their numbers are 21, 29 and 80. Their colors are navy blue and gray.

Lb

You will face many pressures in your personal life and at work this week. Be patient and cautious with what you do, as impulsiveness will bring problems where nothing bad existed.

Keep your cool and good attitude towards everything. A business trip will be very quick but profitable and will leave you with excellent opportunities.

The desire to get back with someone makes you seek communication; remember pride is not good and you need to be at peace with yourself.

You resolve legal issues in your favor. Don’t be so close with your friends anymore and keep in mind that no one should impose anything. You will be lucky with the numbers 29 and 31 and must use the orange and yellow colors to attract fortune.

Scorpion

You’ll feel a little upset this week with personal issues, but you’ll have the power to remove all the negatives. Focus on what you want and you will find peace.

You will travel for work and move your energy so that everything works out. You earn extra money to pay off a debt. Watch your credit card.

Your best day will be Thursday, when luck smiles in every way and even more at work. A contract will bring you many satisfactions, but remember to be discreet in your plans so as not to attract negative energies from others.

You will be lucky with the numbers 05 and 41. Your love compatibility will be greater with Aries or Virgo. You must be careful about theft or loss, so be cautious on the streets.

Sagittarius

You will go through complex energies in terms of work. You need to avoid any arguments, especially with your bosses, so that the positive energies align in your favor.

You get extra money and you must wait. Continue with your university or studies without getting discouraged. Try to be consistent with exercise and healthy eating for energy and feeling good.

Don’t create paranoia in love. The foundation of a relationship is trust, so try to encourage it in your life. A love of the sign Aquarius, Aries or Leo is looking or wants to get back with you.

You’ll get a lucky boost on Tuesday with numbers 04 and 33. Take care of yourself to avoid colds or lung or foot disease. Its color is yellow.

Capricorn

You will participate in many events and appointments. Try to dress in bright colors so that luck is on your side and smile so that sympathy is with you. Laughter can transform negative energies into positive ones.

You get extra money; it’s better to save or invest in something important for your future. You buy some plane tickets to travel soon. Look for no more excuses not to study and believe in your intellect and knowledge.

You will be lucky on Monday with numbers 21 and 30. In health, you must take care of your kidneys and circulation. Pay attention to your legs and ankles.

Aquarium

You will have problems at work this week. Try to take these days without ups and downs; have understanding of emotions and control. You will take a trip to enjoy the days.

Don’t look for someone who has abandoned you and remember to learn to close that chapter of your life and get to know the most compatible people that will come along.

Your family invites you to a birthday. You must assume the joy and surround yourself with those who emanate good energy.

Don’t overdo habits that can get you into trouble; try to continue taking care of your health. Committed ones must be patient and try to solve their problems; free yourself from jealousy. Luck arrives on Thursday with the numbers 11 and 19.

Fishes

Always measure what you are going to do and say so you don’t have any problems in the future. Don’t be limited by fear; try to relax and don’t create paranoia in your mind, especially at work.

You make payments. Avoid putting pressure on others on love issues; if you are not compatible with your partner, it is better to look for someone else.

You reap the rewards of effort in your studies. Take care of emotional and nervous problems to be stronger and happier. You will be lucky on Tuesday with numbers 02 and 08. Light blue attracts the best energies. A new love will give a gift.