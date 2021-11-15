Former Japanese princess moves to New York with her husband – News

The former Japanese princess Mako Komuro traveled this Sunday (14) to the United States with her husband Kei Komuro.

They got married in October in Tokyo, after years of press rumors and criticism of the relationship, which according to the former princess provoked “sadness and pain”.

The couple, both 30 years old, will live in New York, the city where Kei Komuro studied law and currently works.

With the protection of police and security guards, the two passed nearly 100 journalists and did not answer questions.

Mako, niece of Emperor Naruhito, lost her royal title when she married a commoner due to inheritance laws, which allow only men to be on the Japanese throne.

After announcing their engagement in 2017, the couple faced a series of media reports about Kei’s family’s alleged financial difficulties.

Japanese royalty has many demands and the Imperial House Agency has reported that Mako has suffered post-traumatic stress from media attention.

“I was scared, feeling sad and hurting when the rumors turned into baseless stories,” Mako said at a news conference after the wedding.

Kei stated that he was very sad that Mako had faced mental and physical difficulties. “I love Mako. We only have one life and I want to spend it with the person I love,” he said.

The controversy over the couple and the move to the United States generated comparisons with another royal couple, British Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Japanese press reported that the Komuros, who met at the University of Tokyo, already have a house to live in New York.

The Japanese emperor has no political power, but he is a symbolically important figure. With few men in royalty, a fledgling debate has started in Japan over rule changes, with some polls showing strong popular support for allowing women to assume the post of head of state. However, any change would be slow in the face of strong opposition from traditionalists.