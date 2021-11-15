Fortnite abandons Chinese market after strong government pressure

Fortnite is no longer officially available in China as of this Monday (15th). The game’s servers had been shut down, confirming a deadline that had already been set by Epic Games.

The publisher’s decision was motivated by the growing intervention of the Chinese government in the technology sector, with increasingly strict impositions. In recent weeks, companies like Yahoo and LinkedIn have also pulled out of the country.

In September, Chinese officials publicly announced a “concern” about the time the country’s youth spend online, and determined that games considered “violent” were especially harmful. To deal with the problem, one of the new rules would be that games would require an official identity card in the registration of new users.

Other regulations also hampered the business model of these games, which involves online shopping. With their main source of profits threatened, shares of companies in the sector plunged.

Experts suggest that, in fact, this even more restrictive move by the Chinese government is part of a strategy to reserve this economic sector for state-owned companies (or Chinese private companies).

It is also worth remembering that the Chinese digital scene is censored with an “iron fist” by the state, with the removal of any content that is considered “sensitive” – ​​which often includes political discussions or any form of criticism and opposition to the government. Social networks like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and even Wikipedia, are completely blocked.

