Fortnite goes down in China due to pressure and censorship in the digital sector | Technology

The Fortnite game, which gathers millions of online fans around the world, is no longer accessible in China, players confirmed this Monday (15), after the expiration date established by the publisher.

Epic Games announced earlier this month that it would end the version of Fortnite for China, where violent, obscene or politically sensitive content is strictly regulated.

In September, authorities said they intended to curb China’s gambling addiction by reducing the time minors spend online and ordered gamers to use an identity card when registering. The move dealt a heavy blow to companies’ ability to make a profit in the country and sent their share prices plummeting.

With that, the company ends a test of the version of Fortnite created specifically for the Chinese market. In the game, users interact online in a hostile environment. Although they act as a group, the objective is to be the last survivor.

The download is free, but it generates billions of dollars in revenue from purchases of extra elements for characters. It is one of the most popular games in the world, with more than 350 million users, more than the population of the United States.

Launched in 2017, Fortnite has quickly become a global phenomenon, with some matches being watched live by millions of Internet users. Epic Games increasingly collaborates with celebrities, such as American singer Ariana Grande and soccer player Neymar.

Exit of technology companies

Epic Games joins a list of international groups to definitely leave the Chinese market.

As of November 1st, Yahoo’s services “are no longer available in mainland China.” The company launched its search engine in the country in 1999, betting on the growth of a large emerging market at a time when the internet was beginning to develop in China.

Today, the Asian giant is one of the most connected countries in the world with particularly dynamic and innovative local companies.

Last month, Microsoft’s professional social network LinkedIn also announced its departure from China due to a “difficult environment.”

In the name of “stability”, Chinese authorities remove politically sensitive topics from the web and demand that Internet giants block unwanted content.

Refusing to comply with Beijing’s demands, American social networks Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, the participatory encyclopedia Wikipedia, as well as various foreign media, are completely blocked in the country by a “great computer wall” erected by the regime’s censors Chinese.

Beijing has imposed stringent regulations on various industries as part of an effort to tighten its control over the economy, with technology companies being the hardest hit.