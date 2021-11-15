Fuel sale by delivery is already in effect; understand how it works

From now on, gas stations can sell gasoline and ethanol by delivery. It’s what defined the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) in resolution of the 5th of November. Thus, they are authorized to sell through the delivery of the type C gasoline (common) It’s from hydrous ethanol.

Changes happen in a moment of sharp rise in fuel prices. In 2021 alone, the liter of gasoline it has already increased by 73%. And in some regions of the country, the price per liter exceeds R$ 7. According to the ANP, the agency’s board approved the measures after consultations and public hearings that began in 2018.

The agency decided to monitor the fuel situation after the truck drivers’ strike, which caused shortages in some regions of Brazil. “After the end of the strike, we evaluated in a broader way possible changes to increase efficiency in the sale of fuel in Brazil”, says the ANP.

How will the delivery of fuel

To join the delivery sales mode, the service station must be up to date with the Fuel Quality Monitoring Program (PMQC). In addition, delivery needs to be a complementary activity to “common” retail. In other words, deliveries can only be made by stations that also work physically.

In addition, delivery is restricted to the limits of the municipality where the retailer is located. And transporting the fuel requires a truck with a tank and pump to fuel the customer’s vehicle. Finally, this truck will be able to transport a maximum of two thousand liters.

From an operational point of view, the sale can only be made through an electronic platform or digital application. Thus, the data are available for consultation by the ANP.

WERTHER SANTANA/ESTADÃO

Other changes

The ANP resolution also defines that service stations must inform the price of a liter of fuel with only two decimal places. In other words, supply plates and pumps can no longer bring three-digit amounts, as is currently the case in establishments.

The ANP resolution also establishes that the stations are responsible for informing the trade name of the distributor and supplier of fuel for sale. The definition is in line with the changes made to Provisional Measure 1063/2021, which the federal government published in August. The MP authorized the service stations to sell fuel from other brands – the so-called “flexibility of loyalty to the flag”.

Also included in the resolution is permission for so-called carrier-resellers-retailers (TRRs). These are companies authorized by the ANP to purchase large quantities of fuel and resell it in bulk to third parties. Before, these carriers could only market diesel. But now they can sell regular gasoline and hydrated ethanol.