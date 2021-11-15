Galaxy S21 in detail: fact sheet, price, pros and cons | Cell phone

The Galaxy S21 arrived in the country for R$ 5,999 in a single 128 GB version, but it is already possible to find the device on Amazon for R$ 4,299, a discount of R$ 1,700. There are four colors: white, pink, violet and gray.

2 of 9 120 Hz screen is a strength of the entire S21 line — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo 120 Hz screen is a strong point of the entire S21 line — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Screens with the high refresh rate of 120 Hz are already common in more expensive cell phones and the S21 is no exception. In addition to supporting a maximum of 120 frames per second for transitions, Samsung’s display can work at lower speed ranges, as when content is static on the screen it doesn’t make much sense to work at this speed. As such, this variable refresh rate helps to save battery power.

In addition to the fluidity and efficiency of the high-speed screen, the S21’s display has 6.2 inches and Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), the same features of the screen found on the Galaxy S21 Plus, which is more expensive. Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED technology, on the other hand, is already well-known by the brand’s fans and provides, on the S21, screens with deep contrast levels, in addition to images with vivid and realistic colors, compatible with HDR10+. Thus, the brightness intensity levels reach a generous 1300 nits.

Galaxy S21 has up to 64 MP sensors on cameras — Photo: Playback

In previous generations of the Galaxy S line, investing in the model inferior to the Plus represented sacrifices in quality and variety of cameras. But, in the S21 family, that doesn’t happen: the Galaxy S21 has exactly the same triple camera system that appears in the bigger model – the only difference is even in comparison with the Ultra version, which has more sensors and higher quality cameras.

On the S21, the user finds a photographic set divided into a 12 MP main sensor, a 64 MP camera with a telephoto lens and enabled to do 3x optical zoom – apart from the hybrid zoom using software – in addition to an ultra wide camera, with 12 MP, and wide open lens for 120° compositions. The S21 records video in 8K and also has a 10 MP selfie sensor, once again identical to the S21 Plus.

3. Fast performance even with Exynos

3 of 9 Exynos is Samsung’s processor brand — Photo: Press Release/Samsung Exynos is Samsung’s processor brand — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

It’s not always that Samsung emplaca a good generation of Exynos, but the current Exynos 2100, processor found in the entire Galaxy S21 line sold in Brazil, comes very close to what the trendiest Snapdragon 888 does in the North American version of the phone: benchmarks and performance comparisons show that Samsung’s chip has a competitive CPU compared to Qualcomm’s model.

site tests Android Authority show parity between the two processors in most scenarios, either using one core or using all eight that power the two processors. Despite this, Exynos still leaves something to be desired in the graphics processing unit (GPU) – also known as video card –, a particularity in which Snapdragon still stands out.

4 out of 9 Galaxy S21 offers up to 30x zoom through software — Photo: Press Release/Samsung Galaxy S21 offers up to 30x zoom through software — Photo: Press Release/Samsung

In addition to matching the S21 Plus in camera quality, the Galaxy S21 also has access to the enhanced zoom available on the larger model. Samsung’s camera system allows you to bring objects closer at the time of shooting at 3x, resulting in close-up pictures without loss of quality.

In addition to this zoom that takes advantage of the hardware, the S21 also produces a 10x approximation through software, including the right to stabilization at the time of capture to alleviate the blur that ends up intensified with the zoom. With this magnification factor, images can lose some quality despite reaching long distances.

5. Android update for up to 5 years

5 of 9 Galaxy S21 already has Android update 12 — Photo: Marcela Franco/ TechTudo Galaxy S21 already has Android 12 update — Photo: Marcela Franco/ TechTudo

Samsung has implemented a new policy that applies to all its smartphones and certifies that the brand’s cell phones will receive Android system updates for up to 5 years. Within that period, there are three guaranteed years of major updates – the new annual Android versions produced by Google – plus two extra years in which the phone gets security updates (those packages with improvements released monthly by Google).

The total 5 years that Samsung offers allow us to conclude that the S21 sold today will receive Androids 12, 13 and 14, plus two years of security fixes. By Android manufacturers’ standards, the deadline is so good that it rivals the policy of Google and its Pixel smartphones.

6 of 9 Plastic is good quality, but clashes with the premium footprint of rivals with a glass finish — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo The plastic is good quality, but clashes with the premium footprint of rivals with a glass finish — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Earlier, we’ve seen how the S21 comes with the same cameras, processor, and screen type found on the S21 Plus, but there are points where the more affordable model in the S lineup makes its sacrifices. One of the most evident is the construction of the cell phone, which has a plastic finish on the back.

The material is not like the plastic of cell phones from 10 years ago, but it is a bit out of line with the premium smartphone proposal: S21 Plus and Ultra, for example, use the latest generation Gorilla Glass Victus glass, the same that covers the screen of the entire S21 line.

2. No microSD input

7 of 9 The microSD is used to store photos, videos, documents on smartphones — Photo: Lucas Mendes/TechTudo The microSD is used to store photos, videos, documents on smartphones — Photo: Lucas Mendes/TechTudo

The Galaxy S21 lineup is the first since the S6 to ship from the factory without a microSD card slot. The lack of space for the item can compromise the phone’s usability for those who carry a lot of files and install a lot of apps, especially considering that, in Brazil, the S21 is sold with only 128 GB of internal space (there are versions with twice that amount abroad ).

From a practical point of view, it is possible that a small portion of users miss the accessory. But if you like heavy games, install a lot of apps and prefer to have your photos, videos (the S21 can generate 8K videos that yield huge files) and music always with you – and not in the cloud – 128 GB may prove to be little .

3. Battery life using 120 Hz

8 of 9 Galaxy S21 screen consumes a lot of battery — Photo: Press Release/Samsung Galaxy S21 screen consumes a lot of battery — Photo: Press Release/Samsung

The screen that can hit 120 Hz is a differential that helps in the use experience on mobile: running the social network timeline, enjoying games that support this frame rate and simply using the graphic interface becomes something more fluid and natural – although not all are especially sensitive to the differences in the milliseconds between a conventional panel, at 60 Hz, and another, which can run at twice that amount.

One problem with high-speed screens is power consumption. That’s why Samsung and Apple, for example, use variable technologies, in which the screen speeds up to its fullest only when it’s really needed. Even with this care, the S21 ends up suffering with a significantly lower autonomy, compared to the Plus and Ultra models: tests from sites like the Tom’s Guide show that the S21 can reach 6 hours and 31 minutes with the 120 Hz screen, while the range rises to 9 hours and 53 minutes with the screen fixed at 60 Hz.

In addition to the screen being a higher power consumption factor using 120 Hz, one must consider that, among the three models, the S21 has the smallest battery: 4,000 mAh gross capacity compared to the S21 Plus with a 4,500 mAh unit or even of the Ultra with 5,000 mAh.

4. No charger and phone in the box

9 of 9 Samsung charger sold separately — Photo: Press Release/Samsung Samsung charger sold separately — Photo: Press Release/Samsung

Justifying the need to lower prices and be less aggressive to the environment, Samsung followed Apple’s example and launched the S21 line with a very clean box: smartphones reach the consumer without headphones and without battery charger. This measure has generated friction with government agencies and consumer protection entities.

Samsung even offered a free charger to the consumer for a while, but the promotion is over and anyone who buys the phone will now have to provide a unit of their own. A good charger accompanying the S21 may be needed especially if the one you have at home is of low power. Samsung’s phone isn’t as aggressive in fast charging as some Xiaomi products, but it still supports power up to 25 Watts via USB-C, or 15 W considering wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Specifications Galaxy S21 Launch February 2021 launch price BRL 5,999 Current price BRL 4,299 Screen 6.2 inches screen resolution Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Processor Exynos 2100, octa-core up to 2.9GHz RAM memory 8 GB Memory card no support main camera triple, 12, 64 and 12 MP Frontal camera 10 MP Operational system Android 11 Drums 4,000 mAh Dimensions and weight 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm; 169 grams Colors violet, gray, white or pink

