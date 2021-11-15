Gang that robbed a mall in Sorocaba used guns from security guards who were surrendered | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

The jewelry store owner and two security guards gave details to the police about the robbery that caused riots at Shopping Iguatemi Esplanada, located between Sorocaba and Votorantim (SP), on Saturday night (13). Images show the moment when military police officers scanned for criminals (watch above) . There was no record of injuries.

According to police reports, the two security guards told the police details about the criminals’ actions. One of them claimed that he approached the driver of a car that was illegally parked in the mall’s parking lot when the robbery was announced.

Then the assailant took his gun, ballistic vest, and radio. The other guard reported that he was in front of the jewelry store when he was surrendered by two men. The pair were dressed in normal clothes.

According to the record, one boy was armed and the other also managed to get hold of the victim’s weapon and radio.

With the revolvers, they stole the jewelry. Deic teams from Sorocaba were at the scene and carried out preliminary investigations. During the robbery there were firearms fired by criminals. There were no records of injured people.

The store owner also registered the case at the police station. In a statement to the police, the businesswoman said that due to what had happened and of great turmoil, she was unable to enter the mall.

At around 10 pm, she was allowed to enter and, in contact with the employees, learned that the men had entered the store and announced the robbery with weapons.

Also according to the record, they demanded that they deliver watches and jewelry. According to the preliminary survey, they fled with four watches and several jewels. All valued at approximately R$600 thousand. No one has been arrested and footage from security cameras will help with the investigation.

According to the Military Police, officials said about 10 people took part in the crime. In a statement, the mall informed that it will be open to the public from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, normal time for a Sunday

The Military Police, the Civil Police and the Municipal Civil Guard of Sorocaba visited the mall. The Scientific Police was also called in to carry out an investigation into the robbed jewelry store. Several private ambulances were seen at the scene.

Some employees and customers had to remain locked inside stores and restaurants for more than an hour and a half while the PM carried out a sweep of the place.

Images sent to TV has show shoppers running and store doors being lowered (watch below). Customers fled the mall on foot and, after the situation was normalized, returned to the parking lot to pick up their vehicles.

The businesses on Avenida Gisele Constantino, where the mall is located, also closed their doors. The road was closed towards the Center, being released only around 10 pm.

