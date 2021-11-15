Gasoline in Juiz de Fora is the second most expensive in Minas Gerais

Juiz de Fora has the second most expensive gasoline in Minas Gerais, according to a weekly survey released by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). According to the survey, carried out between the 31st of October and the 6th of November, the average price of a liter of fuel registered in the municipality is R$7.40. The price is not higher than that charged in the city of Três Corações, in the southern region of the state, where the driver pays, on average, R$7.42 per liter.

Next, the survey points out the city of São Sebastião do Paraíso, in third place in the ranking, with an average value of R$7.32 for regular gasoline, Passos (R$7.31) and Unaí (R$7.28) . The state capital, Belo Horizonte, registered one of the cheapest gasolines, with a liter at R$ 6.80, second only to Contagem, which charges the lowest value in the entire state, R$ 6.79, according to the ANP.

The survey by the regulatory agency takes into account the price charged in 41 municipalities. The complete listing can be seen on the institutional website.

Ethanol and diesel

The average price of ethanol in Juiz de Fora, according to the same survey, is also the second highest in Minas Gerais. The value of a liter is R$ 5.80, while in Três Corações, a city that, once again, appears in first place in the survey, stations charge, on average, R$ 5.84 for fuel. Next are Ipatinga (R$ 5.74) and Sponsorship (R$ 5.73). Next is the city of Campo Belo, recording an average price of R$ 5.70 per liter of ethanol. In Belo Horizonte, the average fuel price is R$ 5.45.

The highest average amounts charged for diesel in the state were recorded in the municipalities of Viçosa (BRL 5.82), Paracatu (BRL 5.64), Unaí (BRL 5.56), Três Corações (BRL 5.56) and Sponsorship (R$5.55). Juiz de Fora appears in the survey with an average price of R$ 5.42. In Belo Horizonte, the liter is found at R$ 5.29.

According to the monthly survey released by the ANP, from January to November 2021, regular gasoline registered an increase of almost 50% in Juiz de Fora. Fuel started the year with an average price of R$4.95. In the following months, until April, the value continued at around R$ 5, reaching the value of R$ 5.89. From May to October, the value varied around R$ 6, reaching R$ 6.88. Until the last survey released in November, regular gasoline had surpassed R$ 7.

Oversight of abusive prices in JF

The Consumer Protection and Defense Agency of Juiz de Fora (Procon/JF), together with the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG), has investigated, since the beginning of the pandemic, the alleged practice of high fuel prices in Juiz out. In an interview with the Tribuna, the District Attorney Juvenal Martins Folly stated that around 45 administrative procedures were instituted in order to investigate the amount charged for diesel. “A parameter was established that, to be considered abusive price, the station would have to have a profit margin above 20%.”

Regarding gasoline, he claims that verification was also carried out, but no irregularities were found. “We received some complaints from society and started to do the investigation last year. We analyzed the documentation, which is presented by the post, as an invoice, and no profit margin above the permitted was identified. If that were the case, we would punish the establishment in the administrative way, imposing a fine on these posts.”

The article contacted the Union of Retail Trade of Petroleum Derivatives in the State of Minas Gerais (Minaspetro) asking about the value of fuel charged at the Juiz de Fora gas stations. Minaspetro replied that it is prohibited from talking about prices, because each businessman is free to practice prices at the pumps, according to the regional, operational and logistical peculiarities of each city.

October inflation high by rising gasoline

The Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which measures the inflation of products and services in the country, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), increased 1.25% in the month of October. It was the biggest change for the month of October since 2002. In 2021, the IPCA accumulates an increase of 8.24% and, in the last 12 months, of 10.67%. In October 2020, the monthly variation was 0.86%.

All nine groups of products and services surveyed rose in the last index released, but the transport group had the greatest change and the greatest impact (2.62%), mainly due to the increase in fuel prices. Gasoline rose 3.10% and had the biggest individual impact on the month’s index. It was the sixth consecutive rise in the prices of this fuel, which accumulated a 38.29% variation in the year and 42.72% in the last 12 months. In addition to gasoline, there was also an increase in the prices of diesel oil (5.77%), ethanol (3.54%) and vehicle gas (0.84%).