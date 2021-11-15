Gasoline rises again in Ceará and reaches R$7.20; see prices in cities – Victor Ximenes

Following the pace of national high, the price of regular gasoline in Ceará continues to rise. The new report by the ANP (National Petroleum Agency), released this Saturday (13), points out that the liter was 5 cents more expensive, on average, from R$ 6.91 to BRL 6.96.
The maximum registered in the State also had a slight increase, from R$ 7.19 for BRL 7.20.
These quotations, both as an average and as a maximum, renew the historical maximum for gasoline in Ceará.
Information was collected between the 7th and 13th of November, compared to the previous week.
The highest value found by the ANP in Ceará (R$7.20) was in Itapipoca.
Fortaleza has a new high
In Fortaleza, where 101 gas stations were surveyed, the average price also jumped 5 cents, from R$ 6.91 to R$ 6.96.
Already the verified minimum soared 20 cents. In the week ended November 6, it was still possible, with a lot of research, to fill up with a liter at R$ 6.39. Now, this floor has reached R$ 6.59, informs the ANP.
The maximum in the Capital remained at R$ 7.19.
A reminder: the prices indicated by the ANP may have changed since data collection.
Gasoline ranking by city (Average price)
- Northern Lemon: BRL 7.14
- Itapipoca: BRL 7,135
- Iguatu: BRL 7,130
- Crateus: BRL 7.11
- Sobral: BRL 6,983
- Maracanaú: BRL 6,982
- Fortaleza: BRL 6.96
- Caucaia: BRL 6.94
- Crato: BRL 6.89
- Juazeiro do Norte: BRL 6.87
- Quixadá: BRL 6.82
CEARÁ
Ranks searched: 196
Average price: BRL 6.96
Minimum price: BRL 6.59
Maximum price: BRL 7.20
CAUCAIA
Ranks searched: 21
Average price: BRL 6.94
Minimum price: BRL 6.65
Maximum price: BRL 6.99
CAUCAIA
Ranks searched: 21
Average price: BRL 5.97
Minimum price: BRL 5.89
Maximum price: BRL 6.19
CRATEUS
Ranks searched: 7
Average price: BRL 7.11
Minimum price: BRL 7.07
Maximum price: BRL 7.19
CRATO
Ranks searched: 10
Average price: BRL 6.89
Minimum price: BRL 6.86
Maximum price: BRL 6.99
STRENGTH
Ranks searched: 101
Average price: BRL 6.96
Minimum price: BRL 6.59
Maximum price: BRL 7.19
IGUATU
Ranks searched: 9
Average price: BRL 7.13
Minimum price: BRL 7.05
Maximum price: BRL 7.14
ITAPIPOCA
Ranks searched: 6
Average price: BRL 7.13
Minimum price: BRL 7.10
Maximum price: BRL 7.20
JUAZEIRO DO NORTH
Ranks searched: 10
Average price: BRL 6.87
Minimum price: BRL 6.69
Maximum price: BRL 7.03
NORTHERN LIME
Ranks searched: 6
Average price: BRL 7.14
Minimum price: BRL 7.12
Maximum price: BRL 7.14
MARACANAÚ
Ranks searched: 10
Average price: BRL 6.98
Minimum price: BRL 6.94
Maximum price: BRL 6.99
QUIXADA
Ranks searched: 2
Average price: BRL 6.82
Minimum price: BRL 6.79
Maximum price: BRL 6.84
SOBRAL
Ranks searched: 14
Average price: BRL 6.98
Minimum price: BRL 6.89
Maximum price: BRL 6.99