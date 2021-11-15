Gasoline rises again in Ceará and reaches R$7.20; see prices in cities – Victor Ximenes

Following the pace of national high, the price of regular gasoline in Ceará continues to rise. The new report by the ANP (National Petroleum Agency), released this Saturday (13), points out that the liter was 5 cents more expensive, on average, from R$ 6.91 to BRL 6.96.

The maximum registered in the State also had a slight increase, from R$ 7.19 for BRL 7.20.

These quotations, both as an average and as a maximum, renew the historical maximum for gasoline in Ceará.

Information was collected between the 7th and 13th of November, compared to the previous week.

The highest value found by the ANP in Ceará (R$7.20) was in Itapipoca.

Fortaleza has a new high

In Fortaleza, where 101 gas stations were surveyed, the average price also jumped 5 cents, from R$ 6.91 to R$ 6.96.

Already the verified minimum soared 20 cents. In the week ended November 6, it was still possible, with a lot of research, to fill up with a liter at R$ 6.39. Now, this floor has reached R$ 6.59, informs the ANP.

The maximum in the Capital remained at R$ 7.19.

A reminder: the prices indicated by the ANP may have changed since data collection.

Gasoline ranking by city (Average price)

Northern Lemon: BRL 7.14 Itapipoca: BRL 7,135 Iguatu: BRL 7,130 Crateus: BRL 7.11 Sobral: BRL 6,983 Maracanaú: BRL 6,982 Fortaleza: BRL 6.96 Caucaia: BRL 6.94 Crato: BRL 6.89 Juazeiro do Norte: BRL 6.87 Quixadá: BRL 6.82

SEE DETAILED GASOLINE PRICES

CEARÁ

Ranks searched: 196

Average price: BRL 6.96

Minimum price: BRL 6.59

Maximum price: BRL 7.20

CAUCAIA

Ranks searched: 21

Average price: BRL 6.94

Minimum price: BRL 6.65

Maximum price: BRL 6.99

CRATEUS

Ranks searched: 7

Average price: BRL 7.11

Minimum price: BRL 7.07

Maximum price: BRL 7.19

CRATO

Ranks searched: 10

Average price: BRL 6.89

Minimum price: BRL 6.86

Maximum price: BRL 6.99

STRENGTH

Ranks searched: 101

Average price: BRL 6.96

Minimum price: BRL 6.59

Maximum price: BRL 7.19

IGUATU

Ranks searched: 9

Average price: BRL 7.13

Minimum price: BRL 7.05

Maximum price: BRL 7.14

ITAPIPOCA

Ranks searched: 6

Average price: BRL 7.13

Minimum price: BRL 7.10

Maximum price: BRL 7.20

JUAZEIRO DO NORTH

Ranks searched: 10

Average price: BRL 6.87

Minimum price: BRL 6.69

Maximum price: BRL 7.03

NORTHERN LIME

Ranks searched: 6

Average price: BRL 7.14

Minimum price: BRL 7.12

Maximum price: BRL 7.14

MARACANAÚ

Ranks searched: 10

Average price: BRL 6.98

Minimum price: BRL 6.94

Maximum price: BRL 6.99

QUIXADA

Ranks searched: 2

Average price: BRL 6.82

Minimum price: BRL 6.79

Maximum price: BRL 6.84

SOBRAL

Ranks searched: 14

Average price: BRL 6.98

Minimum price: BRL 6.89

Maximum price: BRL 6.99